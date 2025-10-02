Russell Martin blames mentality as he explains how Rangers lost goal from James Tavernier throw-in

Rangers boss frustrated by defensive lapses in defeat to Sturm Graz

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustrated Russell Martin believes Rangers damaged their own Europa League hopes in their 2-1 defeat by Sturm Graz in Austria.

The Light Blues conceded the first goal in seven minutes after giving up possession from a James Tavernier throw-in, with Slovenia striker Tomi Horvat scoring from inside the box and after losing their bearings at a free-kick in the 35th minute Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili drove in a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Gers wide-man Djeidi Gassama made it 2-1 four minutes after the break with a terrific strike but the Light Blues could not complete the comeback with Martin, whose side lost 1-0 in their Europa League opener to Genk last week, sitting with five wins from 16 games as Gers manager.

Rangers manager Russell Martin on the touchline during the 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Europa League at Woerthersee Stadion. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Afterwards, he said: “Yeah, we hurt ourselves tonight, for sure. Because in the first half they didn’t create anything from open play. It was set plays and throw-ins and it’s hurtful and frustrating.

“It is concentration, it’s mentality. So for our throw-in, we work on them a lot, a lot. It’s a big part of the game. If we do what we work on a lot and that doesn’t come off, as a coach it’s like, okay, that’s fine. It’s acceptable, we need to try and find it.

“But actually we don’t, we just throw it down the line. Youssef (Chermiti) has to fight and then we’re so open. So if you’re going to throw it down the line, you need to get together a little bit and close the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we’re actually set up to do what we want to do and what we work on and don’t do it. And then the second one, at any level you play at, you have to be alert and you have to be bright.

“And they just don’t help each other enough in that moment because we started the game so poorly. So in a young group, there’ll be loads of learning for them for that but we’re having to learn in a really difficult way and that’s what’s frustrating.”

Rangers winger Djeidi Gassama scored in the 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz. | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Despite no points with six Europa League fixtures remaining, Martin remains confident Rangers can still make the knockout stages.

He said: “Yeah, we’re only two games in. I think you need four wins to qualify on average. So there’s plenty of time and games left for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve come here and created so many chances away from home in Europe and you can’t have nothing to show for it because you concede two such poor goals.

“It’s frustrating, but we created a lot. We should have more to show for it, but like I said, we’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb.