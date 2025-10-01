Rangers head coach backs decision to bring in Thelwell jnr

Rangers manager Russell Martin has defended the imminent appointment of the son of sporting director Kevin Thelwell as the club's new head of recruitment.

Robbie Thelwell, who has been head of technical scouting and loan management at Norwich City since July 2024, is set to join the Ibrox club as part of a shake-up of the backroom team.

The 26-year-old previously worked alongside his father at Wolverhampton Wanderers, spending four years between 2016 and 2020 in a scouting role for the Molineux club while Thelwell senior was employed as sporting director. He has also previously worked as a first-team scout with Aston Villa.

The development has drawn further criticism from a section of the Rangers support who are already calling for Martin to be sacked and scrutinising the position of Kevin Thelwell after a poor start to the season amid question marks over summer recruitment.

However, Martin insists that he has heard good things about Thelwell junior from his previous colleagues at Norwich as he addressed how the appointment may be perceived.

"The person most aware of that and having lots of chats with him is Kevin," Martin said. "I don't think he'd ever put himself in that position if he and Dan [Purdy, technical director] didn't believe his son was very good. I worked at Norwich for a very long time and I know a lot of people still there think he's very, very good. And if he’s got the same values and clarity as his old man, we'll be in good hands.”

According to reports, Everton’s head of emerging talent Nathan Fisher - who has also previously worked with Thelwell - will also join Rangers as the club;s new head scout.

"The club needs change,” Martin added. “It needs to move forward. Not everyone will like certain things, and how they are, but the club has to have some way to move forward, and that's about getting really good people in who have done a really good job elsewhere.

"I really trust that Kevin, Dan, Patrick [Stewart, CEO], the owners, wouldn't let anyone in the building unless they thought they were really good. So I'm really happy with the appointments we're making and with the changes we've made inside the club, and I think we're moving forward."

Martin laments behaviour of fans - young and old

Martin also spoke of his sadness at seeing young Rangers fans join in the widespread and often vitriolic criticism he is taking from the Gers support. The former Southampton boss was not a universally popular appointment in the summer and there have been protests against him and chief executive Stewart at recent matches.

The travelling support celebrated Max Aarons’ stoppage-time winner at Livingston on Sunday then immediately turned their ire again on to Martin.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sturm Graz in Austria, where there will be 1,100 travelling Rangers fans, Martin expressed excitement at “another different challenge, another European night” but lamented some of the fan behaviour he has witnessed.

“I walked straight down the tunnel on Sunday because I wanted the players to enjoy it,” he said. “I want the players to enjoy it and then people choose to turn their attention to me.

“I just wish at that point they could enjoy their team winning and the lads can enjoy it a bit more rather than having that energy towards me.

“The only other thing I find sad is when I see the kids standing next to their dads and sticking their fingers up at me and swearing at me. I don’t feel particularly sad about it for me. I just feel like for the cycle to go on and to understand…

“Like, I’m here. We’ve made mistakes. There’s been some tough moments, but we’re giving everything we’ve got to improve the club. As is Kevin, as is Patrick, as are the owners.