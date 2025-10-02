Rangers player ratings v Sturm Graz: the omnishambles, the 4/10 riddle and two shining lights

Rangers suffered a second successive Europa League defeat, going down 2-1 to Sturm Graz in Austria, to keep the pressure on head coach Russell Martin.

Two goals down at half-time after poor defensive lapses, Rangers showed fighting spirit in the second half but were unable to recover the damage.

Slovenia striker Tomi Horvat put the hosts ahead after just seven minutes and, after Rangers forward Youssef Chermiti hit the woodwork, Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili drove in a second in the 35th minute and Jurgen Saumel’s side were good for their lead.

However, Gers wide man Djeidi Gassama made it 2-1 four minutes after the break with a terrific strike and offered hope for the Govan outfit, but the comeback could not be completed and, after just five wins in 16 games, the pressure remains firmly on Martin.

Here is how The Scotsman rated each Rangers player out of 10 for their performance...

Jack Butland Unsighted at Sturm Graz's opener by his scrambling defence and left exposed at the second. Made a number of good saves thereafter to keep Rangers in the game as he continued his excellent form this season. One of two shining lights in Austria. 7

James Tavernier Involved in the disaster of the opening goal concession with a poor throw-in. Played in three different positions across the 90 minutes and took every attacking set piece without managing to find the killer delivery. 6

Jayden Meghoma The 19-year-old's inexperience showed when he was caught blissfully unaware at Sturm Graz's second goal when a free-kick was played into his area. Rangers defence improved when he was replaced at half-time. 4