Hearts told title race is on amid Romanov comparison as Derek McInnes hails 'unbelievable strike'

Tynecastle in raptures as Hearts move top of table

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes hailed Alexandros Kyziridis after his “unbelievable strike” against Falkirk paved the way for rampant Hearts to move two points clear of Celtic at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

The mercurial Greek winger waltzed away from two Bairns players before arcing an audacious 25-yard effort high beyond Scott Bain in the 22nd minute. Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett added further goals to ensure a comfortable 3-0 win that left the Tynecastle crowd in raptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts players surround Craig Halkett after the defender scored to make it 3-0 over Falkirk at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s an unbelievable strike, and it had to be to beat Scott Bain, who I thought was really good for Falkirk,” said manager McInnes. “He made some brilliant saves and it had to be exactly where it went, in the top corner.

“What a brilliant moment for Kizzy. We see that from him (in training) and the good thing is, from our point of view, he actually expects to score when he comes into that area.

“He’s got so much confidence and self-belief which is really refreshing to see from a player. I thought he carried the fight for us today and got them on the back foot. His goal was magnificent.”

McInnes felt his side produced “a really top-class performance” and was particularly pleased with their “dominant” first-half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about their position at the top of the league after Celtic slipped up at home to Hibernian, the manager said: “We’re six games into the season, it’s miles to go. But we’ve given everybody a bit of encouragement.”

Falkirk boss John McGlynn admitted his side were well beaten as he lamented “a poor day from our point of view”.

“Hearts were the more dominant team,” he conceded. “You could see they had the bit between the teeth. They never really gave us enough time on the ball for what we wanted to do and we didn’t make it difficult enough for them.

“There’s no disgrace coming here and getting beat 3-0 under the circumstances that Hearts are flying. We’ll not be the first or the last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk head coach John McGlynn with Hearts manager Derek McInnes at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Title race is on

McGlynn, who was on Hearts’ backroom staff when they last finished in the top two in the Premiership in 2005-06 and then later returned to manage the Jambos in 2012, believes his old club can carry a sustained challenge to Celtic and Rangers this term.

“Yeah, I think so,” when asked if the hype around the Jambos was justified. “Having been part of the (former owner Vladimir) Romanov thing many, many years ago, it seems to have a similar momentum right now.

“With a faltering – if you want – Rangers and Celtic maybe not doing quite so well… Celtic normally take care of Hibs at Celtic Park and today you can see there’s a draw and points dropped there.