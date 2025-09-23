Genk boss makes Rangers admission and urges side to put to lid on Ibrox 'fear' and claim Europa League boost
Genk head coach Thorsten Fink is urging his players to embrace the occasion and play with freedom when they take on Rangers in Thursday’s Europa League clash, despite their recent struggles.
While Rangers boss Russell Martin was able to alleviate the pressure on his job with a 2-0 win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday, the pressure went up a notch for Fink, as his Genk side extended their winless streak to three matches, falling 2-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise following a dramatic injury-time goal from Rob Schoofs.
Currently 14th in the Pro League with just two wins from eight, the German boss believes Thursday’s trip to Govan is the perfect chance for his players to reset and play without fear, encouraging them to use the clash as an opportunity to build confidence and put their recent form behind them ahead of a crucial league game against rivals Sint-Truidense.
“This result [the loss to Union Saint-Gilloise] shouldn't slow us down,” said Fink in the aftermath of the game. “Union is top of the league for a reason, but we matched them for large parts. This result hurts, but it shouldn't define us. We'll use it to grow. I'm glad we have nothing to lose in a different league on Thursday in Glasgow. It's a chance to build confidence for Sunday's important derby. We played a good match that we can build on.
“Especially in the second half, we fought hard. It's frustrating to concede like that at the end, but the performance was solid overall. The boys showed character and created enough chances; we just need to be more clinical. As for the word 'crisis'? I don't like that word. We're not in a crisis; we're in a tough period, but we've shown today that we can compete with the best.”
Fink extended his contract at the Cegeka Arena recently, having led his side to an impressive third-placed finish in his debut season at the club. However, he has been unable to replicate that form in the opening stages of the new campaign and is set to be without key striker Daan Heymans against Rangers following an ankle injury in training.
His players have echoed his words ahead of Thursday’s trip to Glasgow, though, with midfielder Jarne Steuckers telling his teammates to remain calm and believe in their ability.
“The Europa League game at Rangers is without pressure for us and we can build confidence there,” said Steuckers. “At the moment, we are not taking our chances, and we need to start doing that this week with two huge games coming up. I think we're putting in good performances and playing good football. We were the better team against the champions."
Fellow midfielder Matte Smets added: “Eight points from eight games isn’t what we want—it’s not good enough, and we know it. The fans are frustrated, and I completely understand why they’re upset. They expect more, and so do we. I don’t blame them for reacting the way they did; it’s normal when results aren’t there.
“But we’re not giving up. We’re giving 100% every day in training, every match. It’s just not clicking yet, but it will. We’ve got two massive games coming up—first Rangers in the Europa League, then the derby. Two good results in those games could change everything for us. We need to stay patient, stay focused, and keep working. I’d ask the fans to be patient with us, too. We’re in this together, and we’ll turn it around."
