Scotland ace helped Gli Azzurri win Serie A last season

Scott McTominay has finished 18th in the Ballon d’Or rankings ahead of the award being handed out to the best footballer in the world in 2025.

Scotland internationalist McTominay has emerged as one of the most influential players in European football after driving Napoli to only their fourth Serie A title in the club’s history.

McTominay made the move to Naples in the summer of 2024 for a £25 million fee and netted 12 goals as Antonio Conte’s Gli Azzurri held off Internazionale for the Scudetto. The 28-year-old scored an iconic overhead kick against Cagliari in the game that clinched the title.

Scott McTominay helped guide Napoli to the Serie A title. | Getty Images

McTominay switched English football for Italy along with fellow Scotland internationalist and former Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour and has become a darling of the Napoli support. As a result, he was the only Scot nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award this season and finished a respectable 18th in the standings.

He was ranked ahead of Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland, Liverpool duo Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk as well as Real Madrid superstar Jude Belligham.

McTominay will take to the pitch on Monday night when Napoli face Pisa at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona hoping to maintain their 100 per cent start to Serie A. Conte’s men are also bidding to bounce back from Thursday’s 2-0 defeat by Man City in the Champions League.

The Ballon d’Or winner was announced as Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele on Monday evening with the Frenchman edging out Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who finished second.

Man City midfielder Rodri won the award last year, while Denis Law remains the only Scot to land the honour, way back in 1964.