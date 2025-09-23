Rangers will aim to make a winning start to their Europa League campaign when they welcome Genk to Ibrox on Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm).

Goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski gave head coach Russell Martin a much-needed 2-0 home win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at the weekend, with his side picking up their first win since the August 19 victory over Alloa Athletic in the same competition amid fan protests in Govan.

Despite their win at the weekend, the pressure remains high on Martin after he failed to win any of his first five league games, and he has several decisions to make ahead of the visit of Genk. Does Oliver Antman return to the starting XI? Will £8.5million deadline-day signing Youssef Chermiti be given his first start in royal blue?

As for the visitors, Genk's head coach Thorsten Fink has a few injury concerns of his own and is also feeling the heat after failing to win any of his last three matches. The 2-1 weekend defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise leaves them in a lowly 14th position in the Belgian Pro League, with just two wins in their first eight league games.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

