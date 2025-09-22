Celtic begin their Europa League campaign with a tough trip to Belgrade to face Crvena zvezda at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm UK time).

After disposing of Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup with a thumping 4-0 victory, Brendan Rodgers will now turn his attention back to Europe, as he looks to lead his side to an opening game victory in the Serbian capital.

Crvena zvezda will head into the game looking for a statement victory of their own, though, and will have plenty of confidence after going top of the Serbian SuperLiga with a vital 2-1 away victory at rivals FK Partizan on Saturday night.

Head coach Rodgers is likely to ring the changes for the visit to the Serbian capital, after rotating his starting XI at the weekend. Kasper Schmeichel, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, and Arne Engels will all be eyeing starts, while Marcelo Sarrachi will hope to dislodge Kieran Tierney at left-back.

However, Celtic are expected to be without five first-team players due to injury for their Europa League opener, with several of the team’s star players ruled out of the game in Belgrade. Meanwhile, the hosts have some concerns of their own for the game.

Ahead of the game at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT Is ruled out of the Europa League clash with a hamstring injury, but is reported to be making good progress in his rehab and could return earlier than expected.

Rade Krunić - Crvena Zvezda - OUT Is confirmed to be out of the game with an adductor injury sustained earlier in September. Isn't due back until after the international break.

Shin Yamada - Celtic - INELIGIBLE The Japanese striker is not part of the Celtic's squad for the Europa League.