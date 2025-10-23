The world was going through massive change in 1953 - the year Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin died leading to a power struggle in the USSR, the Korean War came to an end, and a train crash in New Zealand killed 151 people.

In Britain there were celebrations for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, scientists at Cambridge University determined the double-helix structure of DNA, and over 300 people died when a massive storm surge from the North Sea flooded large areas of the east coast.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Royal Yacht Britannia was launched by Queen Elizabeth II, Celtic beat Hibernian 2-0 in the final of the Coronation Cup, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair was born in Edinburgh.

Here are 26 pictures to take you back to that year.

1 . Checking in Actor Gene Kelly with film producer Arthur Freed checking in at the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh, in April 1953.

2 . On the buses Edinburgh's latest double decker bus is examined by a driver and a conductor at Shrubhill depot. The bus was one of 60 that were bought from London and reconditioned and rebodied.

3 . School time The 15 pupils from Crawfordjohn village, in Lanarkshire, on their way to school in September 1953.

4 . River police Semper Vigilo, the Glasgow Police Patrol launch, on the River Clyde in 1953.