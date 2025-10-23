The Royal Procession travels up Edinburgh's Mound in June 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation visit.placeholder image
Scotland in 1953: Here are 26 fascinating photos from 72 years ago - from the Queen's Coronation tour to a visit from Gene Kelly

We’ve taken a look back at the Scottish archives to see what life looked like over seven decades ago

The world was going through massive change in 1953 - the year Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin died leading to a power struggle in the USSR, the Korean War came to an end, and a train crash in New Zealand killed 151 people.

In Britain there were celebrations for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, scientists at Cambridge University determined the double-helix structure of DNA, and over 300 people died when a massive storm surge from the North Sea flooded large areas of the east coast.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Royal Yacht Britannia was launched by Queen Elizabeth II, Celtic beat Hibernian 2-0 in the final of the Coronation Cup, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair was born in Edinburgh.

Here are 26 pictures to take you back to that year.

Actor Gene Kelly with film producer Arthur Freed checking in at the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh, in April 1953.

1. Checking in

Edinburgh's latest double decker bus is examined by a driver and a conductor at Shrubhill depot. The bus was one of 60 that were bought from London and reconditioned and rebodied.

2. On the buses

The 15 pupils from Crawfordjohn village, in Lanarkshire, on their way to school in September 1953.

3. School time

Semper Vigilo, the Glasgow Police Patrol launch, on the River Clyde in 1953.

4. River police

