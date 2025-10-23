Here's how we rated the Celtic players' performance in the Europa League clash with Sturm Graz. Cr: PA.placeholder image
Celtic player ratings in huge win over Sturm Graz: the perplexor, many 7s, big injury concerns

Celtic picked up a crucial 2-1 win over Sturm Graz to kick-start their Europa League campaign at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men appeared in real danger of losing at home for the second time in a row in Europe after Toni Horvat had put the Austrians ahead and put Graz on course to join Barcelona’s 2007-08 side as the only teams to have the distinction of beating both Celtic and Rangers in Europe in the same season.

However, Celtic recovered after the break and in a stirring fightback, levelled through Liam Scales and 61 minutes before Benjamin Nygren headed home the winner three minutes later.

Celtic do have injury concerns, though, after striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Alistair Johnston picked up hamstring injuries, while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers limped off at the end with what appeared to be an ankle knock.

Celtic now 21st in the Europa League standing after three rounds of fixtures.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at Celtic Park.

No chance with Horvat's goal but did make a good save from the Slovenian at the start of the second half.

1. Kasper Schmeichel - 6

Lasted just 21 minutes on his return from injury, tweaking the same hamstring. A desperate situation for the Canadian.

2. Alistair Johnston - n/a

Showed good composure to net the equaliser and was solid enough in defence.

3. Liam Scales - 7

Kept on his toes by the Sturm Graz forward line, and left a sore one on Malone in the second half which earned him a booking. Worrying crumpled to turf at end with potential ankle issue.

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

