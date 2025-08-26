Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers' trip to Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff second leg on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers' trip to Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff second leg on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Club Brugge v Rangers injury news: 6 out and several doubts as Russell Martin considers triple change

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Club Brugge v Rangers in the Champions League playoff second leg on Wednesday.

Rangers will hope to mount an almighty comeback and punch their ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League as they head to Club Brugge in the second leg of the competition’s final qualifying play-off at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Russell Martin’s struggling side must overcome a two-goal deficit after losing last week’s home leg 3-1 at Ibrox, though their laboured 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend will have done little to inject hope that they could do the unthinkable in northwest Belgium.

WATCH: Club Brugge v Rangers preview - The Igamane situation, can Rangers do the unexpected, European hopes assessed

They head into the clash with a number of injury concerns, though, with both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers doubtful for the game, while a number of others are injured or ineligible. The hosts have injury concerns too, with head coach Nicky Hayen due to be without hotshot striker Romeo Vermant, and potentially two more starters for the game.

Ahead of the game at the Jan Breydel Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

On the verge of a departure from Rangers before the window shuts, and was taken out of the club's Champions League playoff squad last week to make room for Jayden Meghoma.

1. Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

On the verge of a departure from Rangers before the window shuts, and was taken out of the club's Champions League playoff squad last week to make room for Jayden Meghoma. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Out until after the September international break due to a muscle injury sustained in the first leg

2. Romeo Vermant - Club Brugge - OUT

Out until after the September international break due to a muscle injury sustained in the first leg | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

He remains unavailable due to injury but is seemingly not part of Russell Martin's plans anyway after being left out of Rangers' Champions League playoff squad.

3. Rabbi Matondo - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

He remains unavailable due to injury but is seemingly not part of Russell Martin's plans anyway after being left out of Rangers' Champions League playoff squad. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Doubtful for the match, though made make a recovery after being aided by Club Brugge postponing their weekend league game.

4. Raphael Onyedika - Club Brugge - DOUBT

Doubtful for the match, though made make a recovery after being aided by Club Brugge postponing their weekend league game. | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images

