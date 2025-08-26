Rangers will hope to mount an almighty comeback and punch their ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League as they head to Club Brugge in the second leg of the competition’s final qualifying play-off at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).
Russell Martin’s struggling side must overcome a two-goal deficit after losing last week’s home leg 3-1 at Ibrox, though their laboured 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend will have done little to inject hope that they could do the unthinkable in northwest Belgium.
WATCH: Club Brugge v Rangers preview - The Igamane situation, can Rangers do the unexpected, European hopes assessed
They head into the clash with a number of injury concerns, though, with both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers doubtful for the game, while a number of others are injured or ineligible. The hosts have injury concerns too, with head coach Nicky Hayen due to be without hotshot striker Romeo Vermant, and potentially two more starters for the game.