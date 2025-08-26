Hamza Igamane not involved in Rangers training but Russell Martin gets huge Champions League boost

Moroccan hitman left out ahead of trip to Club Brugge

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wantaway Rangers striker Hamza Igamane did not train with his teammates on Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s Champions League play-off second leg against Club Brugge.

Igamane refused to come on as a substitute during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, which he claimed was down to injury, and he has been left out of the squad altogether for Wednesday’s crunch European clash with the Belgians in Bruges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moroccan hitman is wanted by French Ligue 1 side, who are expected to come back in with another firm offer after seeing an approach earlier this month rebuffed by Rangers officials. Igamane is reported to desire a move to France and sees no future at Ibrox.

Hamza Igamane did not feature in Rangers training ahead of the trip to Belgium. | SNS Group

It appears that Rangers head coach Russell Martin feels the same way on the 22-year-old. Igamane joined for AS FAR last season and scored 16 goals across all competitions as well as winning his first senior cap for Morocco. However, he has been used sparingly this season amid persistent links of a transfer.

Lille manager Bruno Genesio has made no secret of his wish for another two forwards to support veteran No 9 Olivier Giroud and Les Dogues reopened discussions with Rangers on Monday over a transfer. Dutch side Feyenoord are also monitoring the situation.

New Rangers boss Martin has endured a difficult start to his tenure at Ibrox, failing to win any of his three Premiership matches so far. While he was able to successfully navigate previous Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, the Gers trail Club Brugge 3-1 heading to the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was given some good news ahead of the trip to Belgium, with striker Cyriel Dessers pictured training on Tuesday morning. The Nigerian picked up a knee injury in Plzen two weeks ago and has not played since, but is in contention to start in Bruges.