Kairat Almaty v Celtic injury news: 7 out and 2 doubts as Brendan Rodgers set to be without trio

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Kairat Almaty v Celtic in the Champions League playoff second leg in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Celtic will aim to book their place in the 2025/26 Champions League as they make the 7000 mile journey to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty in the second leg of the competition’s qualifying playoff at the Ortalyq stadıon on Tuesday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side must emerge victorious in southeast Kazakhstan after drawing last week’s first leg 0-0 at Celtic Park, though they will have been boosted by their comfortable 3-0 weekend win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

As for the hosts, Kairat Almaty, they enter the crucial clash with fresh legs having not played in the Kazakhstan Premier League this weekend, though they have been dealt a huge blow with the news that up to four first-team players could miss the game through injury and suspension.

Ahead of the game at the Ortalyq stadıon, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Out of the game due to plantar fasciitis. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said it is a problem that has required surgery for other players in the past, and that leaves the America on the sidelines for Tuesday's visit to Almaty.

1. Auston Trusty - Celtic - OUT

Out of the game due to plantar fasciitis. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said it is a problem that has required surgery for other players in the past, and that leaves the America on the sidelines for Tuesday's visit to Almaty.

The 17-year-old Chelsea-bound star is suspended for the second leg after receiving a booking in stoppage time during the first leg for blocking a Celtic free-kick.

2. Dastan Satpaev - Kairat Almaty - SUSPENDED

The 17-year-old Chelsea-bound star is suspended for the second leg after receiving a booking in stoppage time during the first leg for blocking a Celtic free-kick.

The Portuguese defender missed the first leg with injury, with no update suggesting his return for the second leg

3. Luis Mata - Kairat Almaty - DOUBT

The Portuguese defender missed the first leg with injury, with no update suggesting his return for the second leg

Ruled out until at least the turn of the year with an ACL injury he suffered in April.

4. Jota - Celtic - OUT

Ruled out until at least the turn of the year with an ACL injury he suffered in April.

