Rangers' abject capitulation leaves Russell Martin with non-negotiables - and Celtic are looming

Anyone with half an idea of his backstory and knowledge of his determination to establish himself as a footballer could never accuse Russell Martin of taking the soft option. He hasn’t done so in his short tenure at Rangers to date.

He certainly didn’t here. A young, inexperienced backline in which John Souttar had to try and play the rugged-Richard-Gough-centre-half part was torn apart by Club Brugge, who scored three times in the opening half and ought to have scored more.

Martin stood firm on the sidelines. Never mind that fans were screaming for him to make changes seven minutes in, when Rangers were already two down and facing multi-goal ignominy of the scale dealt out by Liverpool three years ago, he kept the substitute boards down. He didn’t even make any personnel alterations at half time.

It was the hour mark before he sent on Thelo Aasgaard for Mohamed Diomande and Hamza Igamabe for Danilo, who slid in the goal after 50 minutes that helped massage the scoreline but could not obscure the truth of this mismatch. Still, the Rangers recovery was commendable. Remarkably, when Djeidi Gassama stabbed the ball out of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet’s hands with 12 minutes left, the home supporters were sensing the unlikeliest of comebacks. But the goal was ruled out after a VAR check. Rangers have it all to do in Belgium.

Play with joy, Martin had urged his players on the eve of the match. Unless they are masochists, this proved an endurance test although some, such as teenage debutant Jayden Meghoma, might be the better for it, eventually. He made way for James Tavernier with 20 minutes left and deserved the applause he was afforded.

It wasn’t the first time Martin had chosen not to start Tavernier. In fact, it was the fourth occasion in succession. It’s slightly surprising he even still has a captain’s column in the matchday programme. “Enjoy the game,” were Tavernier's last words in an article that was a masterpiece in saying very little. Well, what could he say?

The bad old symbol of Rangers

He probably had an idea he wouldn’t be starting since it seems he’s been cast as the symbol of bad old Rangers. Philippe Clement, who was back at Ibrox to watch his countrymen take on his former club, never quite managed to usher Tavernier into the sidelines. Indeed, he realised he couldn’t afford to.

Martin has taken a different view. But there’s being bold and there’s being foolhardy. There’s wanting to impose your high principles about the way you want to play the game and there’s being pragmatic against a team who are capable of mercilessly exposing weaknesses. Did Martin really believe Brugge wouldn’t target Meghoma, the 19-year-old full-back signed on the eve of the fixture? They did so immediately from kick-off. Carlos Forbs, only two years older, was pitiless.

It’s not as if Meghoma is an ‘old’ 19. His birthday was in June. More to the point, he hadn't played a game of football since 21 April, when he was in the Preston North End side beaten by Hull City. He was ill-served here by his manager. If we’re handing out medals for being brave, then Meghoma, not Martin, deserved one. The full-back persevered after a torrid start. Martin opted not to take him off. And five minutes after the re-start, with Rangers three down, he slung in the cross that gave the hosts a chink of light with Danilo doing the necessary from close range to claim his first goal of the season.

Meghoma wasn’t the worst, let’s get that straight. Rangers’ troubles started when Nasser Djiga and Jack Butland were involved in a ridiculous mix-up for the opening goal just three minutes in. All it had taken was a simple chip over a high Rangers backline to create havoc. Butland started to come, then backed off. Djiga stopped dead. Romeo Vermant audaciously dinked the stranded 'keeper.

Someone said on Saturday that it would be a long time before anyone at Ibrox saw a goal as comically conceded as Alloa’s equaliser. While this one was less slapstick, its preposterousness was amplified by the elevated stage. We even had the Champions League music before kick-off.

It didn't take long for Rangers’ dreams of joining the elite to come unstuck. Minutes later, Forbs went at Meghoma again, who recovered well to concede a corner when many were holding their breath since a mistimed tackle would likely have resulted in a penalty.

Goodbye Champions League?

Christos Tzolis, one of Brugge’s star men and a reminder of their quality, clipped in the set-piece for the unmarked Jorne Spileers to side-foot into the corner from 12 yards. It might have been well-worked but it hardly pushed the envelope in terms of training ground routines. By the 20th minute, it all seemed academic anyway. Brandon Mechele pounced on a loose ball and probably hasn’t hit a shot as sweetly in any of his previous 499 appearances for his club. His shot from the right of the box flew into the corner.

And that was it. Goodbye Champions League, hello Europa League. Or is it? Even given what happened after half-time, it’s hard to see this Rangers side mounting a challenge next week.

The pressure on Martin has only increased. He now heads to Paisley for a fixture Rangers realised they couldn’t afford to postpone. A win over St Mirren still seems a non-negotiable. But even three points this weekend – and remember, Celtic’s visit looms large - will not wash away the taste of the abject capitulation in the opening 40 minutes or so here.