Rangers will hope to mount an almighty comeback and punch their ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League as they head to Club Brugge in the second leg of the competition’s final qualifying play-off at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Russell Martin’s struggling side must overcome a two-goal deficit after losing last week’s home leg 3-1 at Ibrox, though their laboured 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend will have done little to inject hope that they could do the unthinkable in northwest Belgium.

They head into the clash with a number of injury concerns, though, with both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers doubtful for the game, while a number of others are injured or ineligible. The hosts have injury concerns too, with head coach Nicky Hayen due to be without hotshot striker Romeo Vermant, and potentially two more starters for the game.

Ahead of the game at the Jan Breydel Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - INELIGIBLE On the verge of a departure from Rangers before the window shuts, and was taken out of the club's Champions League playoff squad last week to make room for Jayden Meghoma.

2 . Romeo Vermant - Club Brugge - OUT Out until after the September international break due to a muscle injury sustained in the first leg

3 . Rabbi Matondo - Rangers - INELIGIBLE He remains unavailable due to injury but is seemingly not part of Russell Martin's plans anyway after being left out of Rangers' Champions League playoff squad.