Hibs 0-1 Rangers verdict: Danny Rohl's roll, Jack Butland's big moment, busy John Beaton

Ibrox side land consecutive wins for first time this season

Wins in a row. It was the message from Danny Rohl when he took over at Rangers last week and for the first time this season, they have a couple on the spin.

This 1-0 victory over Hibs at Easter Road was earned the hard way. Rangers took the lead on seven minutes through a lovely strike from Danilo and then dug in to prevail in a tug of war encounter too often punctuated by the whistle of referee John Beaton. They were also indebted to goalkeeper Jack Butland, who saved a penalty from Jamie McGrath late on.

Not that Rohl and Rangers will mind. After beating Kilmarnock 3-1 last weekend, the Ibrox side put some bricks on albeit shaky foundations.

Rangers' Jack Butland makes a late penalty save from Jamie McGrath. | SNS Group

The cement was Rangers' defence. Rohl deployed his team with a back three and they just about dealt with Hibs' lively attack. Nasser Djiga, in particular, coped well with the bulk of Kieron Bowie and the pace of Thibault Klidje. This was Rangers' second clean sheet in ten Premiership matches.

It was also Danilo's second goal of the season. He has been revived by Rohl. His dad was watching in the away end and dancing away with a flag. This was a good night for the Brazilian.

Hibs played some nice stuff at times and competed right to the death, but the consequence of this result is that Rangers move above their hosts in third place. The league table looks much healthier for them.

Hibs have many regrets

Head coach David Gray will curse the way Hibs conceded the winner, a poor clearance from Chris Cadden leading to it. This was their first domestic defeat in 11 months at Easter Road. As well as Cadden's error, Klidje failed to convert early in the second half from a handful of yards out. It was not their night.

Without Warren O'Hora due to a shoulder injury, Hibs brought Rocky Bushiri into the starting XI. Rangers made five changes and left first-teamers such as captain James Tavernier, midfielder Mohamed Diomande and winger Gassama. While those changes were perhaps made with a nod towards Sunday's Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic, they were also made to mirror Hibs in a similar 3-4-1-2 formation.

Hibs had the first chance on six minutes when McGrath set Nicky Cadden in on goal, but the wing-back's effort was straight at Butland and he beat it away.

Danilo celebrates what turned out to be Rangers' winner at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Rangers, however, took the lead a minute later. Chris Cadden smacked a clearance straight off Jayden Meghoma and the ball spun into the path of Youssef Chermiti. He laid the ball off to Danilo and the Brazilian showed deadly finishing by whipping the ball past helpless Hibs keeper Raphael Sallinger and into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Rangers had their tails up and Hibs once again gave the ball away. Mikey Moore tried his luck but this time Sallinger was able to parry.

Chris Cadden had picked up an early booking and was struggling down Hibs' right flank. Hibs head coach made the call to bring him off on 23 minutes for Miguel Chaiwa, the Zambian moving into midfield and Josh Mulligan switching to wing-back.

Beaton gets the yellow card out

The game had become more even but also more scrappy. Butland looked lively to turn a Grant Hanley header around the post on 32 minutes. There was a flurry of yellow cards from a busy Beaton, who cautioned Meghoma and Derek Cornelius as well as Hanley. Hibs wanted a second yellow for Meghoma in first-half stoppage time when he caught Bowie in the face but the referee was rightly unmoved.

Hibs had a great chance to level three minutes into the second half when Chaiwa burrowed his way down the touchline and rocketed the ball across the face of the Rangers goal. The ball had so much pace on it that Klidje, two yards out, could not react and the ball smacked off him and bounced the wrong side of the post.

The game resumed its catty nature. Connor Barron's name was jotted in Beaton's book. Gassama broke free but was let down by some poor control. Gray turned to his bench on 63 minutes and replenished his armoury with Junior Hoilett and Martin Boyle.

Chances didn't immediately come their way. Rangers replacement Bojan Miovski had the next big chance on 80 minutes but couldn't get the ball out of his feet to put the game to bed.