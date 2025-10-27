Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the shock resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening, with ex-Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill placed in temporary charge.

The 73-year-old manager insisted his stay at the club was only be temporary, but was able to close the gap on league leaders Hearts to six points in his first game in charge, after guiding them to a 4-0 home win over Falkirk on Wednesday.

Departing on the back of a damaging 3-1 defeat to Hearts at the weekend, Rodgers’ second spell at the club ended in acrimonious fashion, with Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond releasing a statement which read: “Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway, and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

But who is the early favourite to be the next manager at Celtic? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Celtic manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Marco Rose - 25/1 The former RB Leipzig boss is a big outside bet for the Celtic managerial role at 25/1.

2 . Michael Carrick - 25/1 Out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in the summer, the ex-Manchester United midfielder is a rank outsider for the Celtic manager's job.

3 . Damien Duff - 25/1 The former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United winger won three trophy with Shelbourne in five years, but left the club this summer. A surprise name in the frame for the Celtic job, he spent time as a reserve coach at Parkhead back in 2019 working under Neil Lennon.