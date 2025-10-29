Improved supporter relations pleases Ibrox boss ahead of Old Firm clash

Danny Rohl revelled in watching his Rangers players celebrate with their supporters after a big 1-0 win away at Hibs and senses some momentum is building ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic.

Rangers ground out their second victory in a row under their new head coach Rohl thanks to a seventh-minute strike from Danilo and then a late penalty save from goalkeeper Jack Butland. The win moved the Ibrox side up to third in Premiership, going above Hibs.

Rohl and his players were warmly greeted by the away fans after the match and the German boss admitted such a scene was in stark contrast to last week, when he was met by angry supporters in Bergen following a 3-0 defeat by SK Brann.

Danny Rohl applauds the Rangers fans after the 1-0 win over Hibs. | SNS Group

“What I really liked was at the end of the game, our supporters and players come closer,” said Rohl. “They recognise what we’re doing and I think this is a great spirit to feel this after one week.

“Maybe one week ago we were a little bit far away from each other but now we come closer and this is great to see. It’s crucial, if you look back two weeks ago it was maybe a tough place but since I’m here I feel so much support in my direction.

“It’s fantastic and today it is important to give my players these two minutes because they deserved it. They put everything on the pitch. I helped them, we helped them as a group but the players did the job.

“We spoke about creating momentum. We made the step on Sunday and this was the next step. We have won two games in a row and this helps. But there are short memories in football, we have two wins so lets continue in the next games.”

Rangers’ formation change pays off

Rohl switched Rangers into a 3-4-2-1 formation and his players clearly look more comfortable in that system.

“The change of shape has been good for us,” Rohl said. “We had a great start, to go into the lead early is helpful in such a game.

“We spoke about not giving them so much space behind our last line, but in the second half we were not clinical enough. All in all, it was good to see the how we are as a group at the moment and the organisation we had.

“Of course not everything was perfect but to have this turnaround from my first game to the last two games. To win them with different styles, I must say, today was more about being organised.”

Jamie McGrath's penalty was saved to deny Hibs a draw. | SNS Group

Rohl can now turn his attention to Sunday’s clash with Celtic - his first experience of the Old Firm match. “Do I have a plan in my head for Sunday? No, I need to look at the game from tonight back and change maybe. We have Friday and Saturday to look at this next game.”

Danilo should be fine for the match despite coming off at half time. “Danilo is not in his rhythm, he has to play more and more,” explained Rohl. “It’s job sharing at the moment, I spoke with them before the game - this is what we need.

Hibs head coach David Gray admitted his players were the masters of their own downfall after McGrath’s late penalty miss and striker Thibault Klidje missing from a few yards out. It was their first domestic defeat in 11 months at Easter Road.

“I think the penalty is obviously a huge moment,” said Gray. “People miss penalties. I wouldn't blame someone for missing a penalty.

Sore one for Hibs

“I think the biggest frustration for me and why it makes it tough to take is probably because I don't think there was a lot in the game. We were masters of our own downfall really.

“It wasn't as if the Rangers have came and swept us away and felt like we were well beaten. Absolutely not, which makes it tough to take.

“Obviously Thibaut misses from under the bar. I don't think he knew a lot about it, to be honest. It does come up really quick. I think probability tells you if it hits you anywhere else, it probably goes in. So I don't know how that happens, but these things do happen.”

