Rangers responded to their weekend draw with Motherwell with a big win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers at Ibrox.

Rangers defender John Souttar has told his teammates they must continue to stick together in order to achieve their goals this summer their impressive 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifying third round first leg at Ibrox last night.

Head coach Russell Martin warned his squad they must ‘drop their egos’ in the aftermath of the underwhelming 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with Motherwell on Saturday, and raised eyebrows ahead of the game with several changes to his starting XI. Both James Tavernier and Nicolas Raskin were dropped the bench for the visit of the Czech outfit, while new signing Oliver Antman was handed his debut just 24 hours after a £4million move from Go Ahead Eagles.

Rangers defender John Souttar was delighted to keep a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen last night. | SNS Group

His changes paid dividends, though, as the Gers dominated proceedings in Glasgow. Djeidi Gassama opened the scoring after just 15 minutes with a fine right-footed strike, before a Cyriel Dessers penalty on the stroke of half-time doubled their advantage. Great work from debutant Antman saw him cross for Gassama to head home his second of the game shortly after the break.

The victory at Ibrox puts Rangers in a commanding position ahead of next week’s second leg clash at the Doosan Arena, though they will first return to Ibrox for a clash with Dundee United on Saturday, and the centre-back has reminded the Gers squad they will all be needed once again as they aim to chalk up their first league win of the season.

“We were opening up the middle of the park and getting our best players on the ball,” said Souttar. “I thought we did that a lot in the first-half. In the second-half we dipped a wee bit and then maybe went back a bit too much, but in the first-half we were really good. It has been spoken about a lot, but it was important that we came out and played a lot better tonight. We know we can play a lot better.”

Souttar, 28, wore the captain’s armband in the absence of regular skipper Tavernier in the Light Blues starting XI, and was praised for his leadership qualities following the game. Out of contract at the end of the season, Rangers head coach Martin has confirmed he wants the defender to stay at the club beyond next summer, and the Scotland international heaped praise on the new boss’s impact in the early weeks of his reign.

A disappointed Nicolas Raskin takes his seat on the Ibrox bench ahead of the Champions League qualifying game against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

“We have worked really hard in pre-season,” said Souttar. he coaching staff have changed the philosophy of what to do so it was important for us that we performed tonight. It is a big change and the signings that are coming in are going to help us. The gaffer mentioned the people coming off the bench tonight were excellent when they came on as well. It is a long season.