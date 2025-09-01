Here are 15 of the best photos from Rangers 0-0 Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group/PA.placeholder image
15 brilliant photos from Rangers v Celtic as 50,013 watch Old Firm stalemate at Ibrox - including famous faces

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 07:08 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 07:15 BST

Can you spot yourself in our Rangers vs Celtic fan gallery?

Rangers and Celtic’s first battle of the season was far from a classic, but it certainly wasn’t short on passion, both on the stands and on the pitch.

John Souttar looked to have opened the scoring for Rangers, only for his joy to be short-lived when his header was correctly ruled out for offside, and from there on in, chances were at a premium during a frustrating encounter in Govan.

Were you one of the 50,013 fans who attended the game at Ibrox to cheer either Glasgow team on? Here are 15 photos capturing the scenes at Ibrox as the two Glasgow clubs played out a stalemate in the Scottish Premiership. Can you spot yourself - alongside some famous faces?

Rangers fans watch the team busses arrive.

1. Here they come

Rangers fans watch the team busses arrive. | SNS Group

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh takes in his first Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

2. Taking it in

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh takes in his first Old Firm derby at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers player and Sky Sports Pundit Kris Boyd alongside Ex-Motherwell and Sky Sports Pundit James McFadden arrive ahead of the game.

3. Afternoon boys

Ex-Rangers player and Sky Sports Pundit Kris Boyd alongside Ex-Motherwell and Sky Sports Pundit James McFadden arrive ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Celtic fans arrive ahead at the Ibrox away end.

4. Away end arrivals

Celtic fans arrive ahead at the Ibrox away end. | SNS Group

