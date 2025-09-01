Rangers and Celtic’s first battle of the season was far from a classic, but it certainly wasn’t short on passion, both on the stands and on the pitch.

John Souttar looked to have opened the scoring for Rangers, only for his joy to be short-lived when his header was correctly ruled out for offside, and from there on in, chances were at a premium during a frustrating encounter in Govan.

Were you one of the 50,013 fans who attended the game at Ibrox to cheer either Glasgow team on? Here are 15 photos capturing the scenes at Ibrox as the two Glasgow clubs played out a stalemate in the Scottish Premiership. Can you spot yourself - alongside some famous faces?

1 . Here they come Rangers fans watch the team busses arrive.

2 . Taking it in Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh takes in his first Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

3 . Afternoon boys Ex-Rangers player and Sky Sports Pundit Kris Boyd alongside Ex-Motherwell and Sky Sports Pundit James McFadden arrive ahead of the game.