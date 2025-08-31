Rangers and Celtic’s difficult week continued as the Glasgow duo played out a frustrating 0-0 draw in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday.

Both were in need of a confidence-boosting victory following their midweek defeats in the Champions League play-offs, but the game failed to spark into life, with Reo Hatate’s weak long-range effort on the 60th minute providing the games’ first shot on target.

There was a brief moment of jubilation for the home crowd when John Souttar thought he had headed Rangers into the lead in the first-half. A VAR intervention would correctly rule him offside, though.

The result means that Celtic return to the top of the Premiership table ahead of Hearts on goal difference heading into the international break, whereas Rangers are now four games without a league win and in an unusual sixth place.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Rangers and Celtic player in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - Rangers - 6 He did well to spot the danger when a long clearance almost handed Maeda a rare chance on the break, clearing his lines without fuss. Had little else to do. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - 6 Wasn't commanding on crosses, which appeared to cause his defence some concern. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Tavernier - Rangers - 7 Up against an Old Firm debutant in Balikwisha, and won the physical battle with the Belgian. Nice little give and go with Barron almost opened the Celtic defence. Set piece delivery caused problems. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales