Rangers v Celtic player ratings: Tempo setter, self-sabotager, weakened force, and seven 5s - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 31st Aug 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 14:09 BST

How we rated each Rangers and Celtic player in the 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw

Rangers and Celtic’s difficult week continued as the Glasgow duo played out a frustrating 0-0 draw in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday.

Both were in need of a confidence-boosting victory following their midweek defeats in the Champions League play-offs, but the game failed to spark into life, with Reo Hatate’s weak long-range effort on the 60th minute providing the games’ first shot on target.

There was a brief moment of jubilation for the home crowd when John Souttar thought he had headed Rangers into the lead in the first-half. A VAR intervention would correctly rule him offside, though.

The result means that Celtic return to the top of the Premiership table ahead of Hearts on goal difference heading into the international break, whereas Rangers are now four games without a league win and in an unusual sixth place.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Rangers and Celtic player in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox:

He did well to spot the danger when a long clearance almost handed Maeda a rare chance on the break, clearing his lines without fuss. Had little else to do.

1. Jack Butland - Rangers - 6

He did well to spot the danger when a long clearance almost handed Maeda a rare chance on the break, clearing his lines without fuss. Had little else to do.

Wasn't commanding on crosses, which appeared to cause his defence some concern.

2. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - 6

Wasn't commanding on crosses, which appeared to cause his defence some concern.

Up against an Old Firm debutant in Balikwisha, and won the physical battle with the Belgian. Nice little give and go with Barron almost opened the Celtic defence. Set piece delivery caused problems.

3. James Tavernier - Rangers - 7

Up against an Old Firm debutant in Balikwisha, and won the physical battle with the Belgian. Nice little give and go with Barron almost opened the Celtic defence. Set piece delivery caused problems.

Up against a tricky customer in Moore. Used his experience in the fixture as best as he could to keep the back door shut. He looked unnerved by the Spurs' teenager's directness, though. He simply doesn't provide the attacking nous that Alistair Johnston does either.

4. Anthony Ralston - Celtic - 6

Up against a tricky customer in Moore. Used his experience in the fixture as best as he could to keep the back door shut. He looked unnerved by the Spurs' teenager's directness, though. He simply doesn't provide the attacking nous that Alistair Johnston does either.

