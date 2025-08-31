'Played his last game' - Russell Martin reveals Rangers star to depart after playing against Celtic

Striker set for exit after appearance in derby

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has revealed that Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is set to depart the club before Monday's transfer deadline.

Rangers recovered from their 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in midweek with a battling performance in the goalless draw against Glasgow rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no place in the Rangers squad for midfielder Nicolas Raskin amid reports of a breakdown in the relationship between the Belgian international and the embattled head coach.

Cyriel Dessers waves goodbye to Rangers fans at full time after the 0-0 draw with Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, while Martin was guarded on the future of Raskin when asked about the prospect of him exiting, the Rangers boss confirmed that Dessers has played his last game.

The Nigerian striker appeared as a second half substitute, replacing debutant Bojan Miovski in the 72nd minute, but now looks set to complete a move away from the club with Greek side Panathinaikos understood to be his next destination.

"Cyriel has probably played his last game for the club," Martin told Sky Sports. "He's been great the whole time he has been here, so he goes with everyone's best wishes. Obviously things can change in football but it looks likely, and we'll have two guys at least in the building, so we'll see what happens outside of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quizzed on whether Raskin would be following Dessers out the door, Martin added: "I don't know what's going to happen in the next 24 hours with the rest of our guys.

"I just want to focus on the energy in the squad today. They were great. I’m really proud of them. They showed real togetherness, spirit and fight, and they ran for each other and played for each other."

Rangers are reportedly close to completing the £8million signing of 21-year-old Everton striker Youssef Chermiti, who was recruited by the Toffees under the watch of Kevin Thelwell, the current Rangers sporting director, two years ago for £15million from Sporting Lisbon.