Alfredo Morelos: Reports Rangers striker 'wants' Porto transfer and asks Colombia team-mates for Portuguese lowdown

Alfredo Morelos has told friends he wants to move to Porto, according to reports in the Portuguese media.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 4:33 pm
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
The Colombian striker is also said to have quizzed national team-mates Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz for information on the club and city while on Copa America duty, A Bola claims.

Morelos has yet to report back from his international trip which saw his homeland finish third behind Brazil and winners Argentina in the South American tournament. He missed Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday, as did several summer internationalists at Ibrox.

Morelos headed out on Copa America duty after landing the Scottish title at Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However links with a move to Portugal have remained for several weeks with Rangers said be holding out for €15million for the striker signed by Pedro Caixinha for a bargain £1m from HJK Helsinki in Finland. It is claimed Porto’s recent bid was €3m short of that asking price but included a sell-on clause for the 94-goal forward, who also holds the record for European strikes at the Scottish champions.

Morelos has attracted interest from across Europe in recent seasons and was a target for OSC Lille last summer. However he remained at Rangers to return the SPFL Premiership trophy to Ibrox for the first time in a decade on the back of an unbeaten league campaign and 17 goals.

However this summer it has been reported in A Bola he has told his ‘closest circle’ he wants to exit Ibrox and ‘accept the invitation’ of a five-year deal at Porto – who the Colombian scored twice against in two games during the 2019-20 Europa League groups.

