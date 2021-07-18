Alfredo Morelos: Reports Rangers striker 'wants' Porto transfer and asks Colombia team-mates for Portuguese lowdown

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Colombian striker is also said to have quizzed national team-mates Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz for information on the club and city while on Copa America duty, A Bola claims.

Morelos has yet to report back from his international trip which saw his homeland finish third behind Brazil and winners Argentina in the South American tournament. He missed Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday, as did several summer internationalists at Ibrox.

However this summer it has been reported in A Bola he has told his ‘closest circle’ he wants to exit Ibrox and ‘accept the invitation’ of a five-year deal at Porto – who the Colombian scored twice against in two games during the 2019-20 Europa League groups.