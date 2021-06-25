Alfredo Morelos 'agrees terms' for FC Porto transfer and Rangers exit, reports

Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Lech Poznan (Photo by RUSSELL CHEYNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Colombian’s agent was reported to be in the country discussing terms at the weekend, and Antenna 1 claims a deal has been agreed for personal terms with the striker still on Copa America duty with his national team.

Morelos has long been subject of transfer speculation and a £2m loan offer was rejected last year.

He also appeared close to a move to OSC Lille last summer in a situation which mirror’s this year’s with the Portuguese club. Then the Colombian was widely reported to have agreed personal terms with the French club who went on to lift the Ligue 1 title, but an agreement over a fee with Rangers could not be reached.

Ibrox officials were believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £20m, but one bid received for the Colombian below Rangers and Steven Gerrard’s valuation of the striker.

Instead of lifting the Ligue 1 trophy, Morelos helped fire Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title and now the Portuguese runners-up are seeking him to return Sergio Conceição’s side to the top of the domestic league.

Morleos joined Rangers under Pedro Caixinha for £1m from HJK Helsinki and is approaching 100 goals in light blue since his 2017 arrival.

Transfer speculation has followed frequently since then too with a wide range of clubs quoted with interest in the powerful forward including AC Milan, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Chinese side Hebei Fortune and Qatar’s Al Duhail in addition to the latest links to FC Porto.