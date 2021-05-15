Soaked Steven Gerrard savours champagne after Alfredo Morelos drenching in Rangers trophy party

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos covers manager Steven Gerrard in champagne during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium, on May 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The forward, wrapped in the flag of his Colombia homeland sneaked up on his manager and poured celebratory champagne over the suited Gerrard, as Rangers lifted the silverware to round off the season with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen.

"That’s another fine for him for sure,” the manager joked on Sky Sports when asked about his striker. “It feels good, and it’s been a while since I had the smell of champagne - everyone know what it smells like but it’s been so long I’m enjoying it.”

The manager watched James Tavernier lift the trophy with the squad – Rangers’ first title in ten years – and then posed with assistant Gary McAllister and the title as the champagne flowed following the win, achieved by two goals for Kemar Roofe, an own goal from Joe Lewis and a late strike from Jermain Defoe.

Steven Gerrard lifts the Scottish Premiership Trophy in celebration with his players. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

