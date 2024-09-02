Another dismal display at Celtic Park could see Rangers boss Philippe Clement turning to the free agent market as he desperately looks to address his side’s alarming early slide.
Already five points behind their rivals, the Gers’ summer rebuild made little difference to their Old Firm fortunes as the Hoops ran out comfortably 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyoro Furuhashi and Callum McGregor and the Belgian boss admitting his may well scour the free agent market in a bid to strengthen his squad.
Clement has been searching for a striker to rival Cyriel Dessers as the club’s number nine for some months now, while Ridvan Yilmaz’s injury has left the Ibrox club light in the full-back areas, so the need for further strengthening is evident.
But which available players could aid the Light Blues in the long - and short - term? Here are 13 free agent players Rangers could target this month.