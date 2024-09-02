Another dismal display at Celtic Park could see Rangers boss Philippe Clement turning to the free agent market as he desperately looks to address his side’s alarming early slide.

Already five points behind their rivals, the Gers’ summer rebuild made little difference to their Old Firm fortunes as the Hoops ran out comfortably 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyoro Furuhashi and Callum McGregor and the Belgian boss admitting his may well scour the free agent market in a bid to strengthen his squad.

Clement has been searching for a striker to rival Cyriel Dessers as the club’s number nine for some months now, while Ridvan Yilmaz’s injury has left the Ibrox club light in the full-back areas, so the need for further strengthening is evident.

But which available players could aid the Light Blues in the long - and short - term? Here are 13 free agent players Rangers could target this month.

Anton Miranchuk - Attacking midfielder/Forward Twin of ex-Atalanta midfielder Aleksei, Moranchuk remains a free agent after his summer departure from Lokomotiv Moscow. Linked to Galatasary last month, the Russian winger had 11 goal contributions in 29 games last season and could offer Rangers the creativity they are sorely lacking.

Liam Cooper - Defender Cooper's Leeds contract ended this summer so the centre-back is now a free agent. The Scotland international will offer Rangers the leadership they are desperately lacking. He could also view a move to the Scottish Premiership favourably, as he looks to stay in the international fold. Wages could be an issue, but if possible, surely signing Cooper would be a no brainer?

Edouard Michut - Midfielder The ex-Paris Saint Germain academy talent is a free agent after cancelling his contract with Adana Demirspor due to late payments in wages. Michut is just 21-years-old and showed promise while on loan to Sunderland two seasons ago before making the permanent switch to Turkey in 2023. Strong in the tackle and good on the ball, Michut would provide the Gers something different in a midfield that lacks numbers.