Celtic saw off Rangers yet again, the Aberdeen train continues at speed and Dundee United remain unbeaten. It was another exhilarating weekend in the Scottish Premiership, wasn’t it?

For Hearts, last year’s top three finish and European qualification must feel like a lifetime away, with the Jambos in the bottom two after losing at home to Dundee United on another dismal day at Tynecastle. Kilmarnock are also struggling and prop up the table at present, but can find some consolation from picking up their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Hibs at Rugby Park. Elsewhere, Motherwell’s Moses Ebiye secured an injury-time win over St Johnstone with a 94th minute goal at McDiarmid Park, while Dundee and St. Mirren played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Den’s Park.

Matchday four in the Scottish Premiership resulted in a number of players producing scintillating displays, with players from Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Dundee and Dundee United all amongst the highest ranked performances of the weekend.

But who made the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend? Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, using live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen An outstanding display saw him land a 9.1 rating in the weekend win over Ross County. He made four saves, nine recoveries and had a 79% passing accuracy rate. A superb performance and a deserved clean sheet from Aberdeen's number one. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic The Canadian makes the team for the second week in a row after another top tier Old Firm performance. He created three chances for his team throughout the game, won 100% of his tackles and had 82% passing accuracy. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Casey - Motherwell The big Irishman continues to step up for the Well. His performance was rated at a massive 9.2 during the win over St Johnstone, where he scored the opening goal and won more duels (13) than anyone else on the pitch. A near perfect performance. | SNS Group Photo Sales