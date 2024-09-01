Celtic stormed back to the top of the Premiership and moved five points clear of Rangers just four matches into the campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over their arch rivals at Parkhead.
Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor made it an afternoon to remember for the defending champions, who continue their vice-like grip on this fixture. Despite creating some good chances, the Ibrox side were unable to trouble the hosts and their manager Philippe Clement is still searching for his first Old Firm win since arriving in Scotland last year.
The result was further evidence of how far ahead Celtic are of Rangers. The Parkhead side have started the season impressively and against the only team deemed capable of mounting a title challenge, the flexed their muscle and displayed their superiority. “Stand up for the champions” echoed round the packed Parkhead stadium as Celtic fans revelled in this latest Old Firm triumph.
We give each player who started the Old Firm derby a mark out of ten for their performance in the east end of Glasgow.