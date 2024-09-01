Celtic stormed back to the top of the Premiership and moved five points clear of Rangers just four matches into the campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over their arch rivals at Parkhead.

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor made it an afternoon to remember for the defending champions, who continue their vice-like grip on this fixture. Despite creating some good chances, the Ibrox side were unable to trouble the hosts and their manager Philippe Clement is still searching for his first Old Firm win since arriving in Scotland last year.

The result was further evidence of how far ahead Celtic are of Rangers. The Parkhead side have started the season impressively and against the only team deemed capable of mounting a title challenge, the flexed their muscle and displayed their superiority. “Stand up for the champions” echoed round the packed Parkhead stadium as Celtic fans revelled in this latest Old Firm triumph.

We give each player who started the Old Firm derby a mark out of ten for their performance in the east end of Glasgow.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel The Dane did not have to do much on his Old Firm debut, but did make a smart save from James Tavernier towards end of the match and then denied Ross McCausland late on. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Butland Rangers' No 1 made a couple of smart saves, but will no doubt be disappointed with his positioning for the second goal, stationed too far to his right. His loss of bearings proved costly. Not up to the lofty standards of last season. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alistair Johnston There is so much to like about this right-back just now. Aggressive in the tackle and always prepared to motor forward in attack. His never-say-die attitude to keep the ball in set up Celtic's opener. Managed his game well after getting booked for a tussle with Rabbi Matondo. 8 | SNS Group Photo Sales