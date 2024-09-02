Celtic have enjoyed an outstanding start to the new campaign, and their 100% record continued at the weekend with a blistering 3-0 thrashing of Rangers at Celtic Park.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi in the first period handed the Hoops another commanding half time lead, before captain Callum McGregor’s long range screamer topped off the win off in the second period, as the champions rounded off their opening month to the season in true style.

With an international break on the way, Celtic already have put down a real marker to the rest of the league, winning their opening four games of the campaign, scoring 12 goals and conceding 0 - and the support are loving every minute of it.

We already published a fantastic gallery of the win for you yesterday following the 3-0 win, and now we’ve pieced together another 20 fantastic photos that are sure to be enjoyed by Celtic fans.

Enjoy our Monday morning galleryas you toast the win with a cup of coffee this morning.

Tifo Fans look on at their tifo prior to kick off.

Waiting for the champions Supporters await the arrival of the Hoops team.

Can't hear you? Kyogo Furuhashi asks for more noise after scoring his eighth goal against Rangers.