We take a look at some of the main football stories doing the rounds this Friday morning:

Boyd’s Aberdeen remarks addressed

The Premiership returns this weekend, with the pick of the matches being Sunday’s clash at Pittodrie between Aberdeen and Rangers. The Dons will look to bounce back from a 6-0 hiding by Celtic two weekends ago, which led to former Gers striker and now pundit Kris Boyd suggesting the hosts would have no issues picking themselves up given the opponents are Rangers, a long-standing rival of the club, and that they would be more motivated playing them than Celtic. Those comments were put to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson ahead of the match and he replied: “If you know me you know I want to win every game. That’s what my teams are all about. That’s it. We try and win every game we can.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen defeated Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox earlier this season.

Agnew expects major test from new-look Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Agnew admitted Aberdeen are expecting to host a different Rangers side on Sunday to the version they defeated 3-1 at Ibrox almost two months ago. The Dons pulled off an impressive victory over the Gers on the last day of September, leading to the sacking of the Glasgow club’s boss Michael Beale two days later. Since then Philippe Clement has taken over and overseen a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions – including six wins – ensuring Rangers head to Pittodrie this weekend with renewed confidence. “Obviously that was an encouraging performance and result at Ibrox but there have been changes there,” said Dons assistant Agnew on Thursday. “They’ve obviously changed the coach and results have been good since the new coach has come in. Rangers will be slightly different because a new coach usually changes the way he wants the team to play. We’re aware of that and we’ve analysed Rangers. We know it will be a tough game but we’re all really looking forward to it. We’re quietly confident. There will be a great atmosphere on Sunday and we believe we’re more than capable of getting the result we want.”

Dons keep tabs on midfielders’ moves

Aberdeen chiefs will be eagerly watching transfer developments surrounding two of their former midfielders in January due to active sell-on clauses. Both Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani have been linked with big-money moves away from Bologna and Lecce respectively, with Ferguson’s valuation now believed to be around the £20million mark as Juventus monitor him. The Daily Record reports that the Dons have a 15 per cent sell-on clause for Ferguson and a ten per cent clause for Ramadani.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been linked with Juventus.

Green Brigade set to take action

Celtic will be braced for a “day of action” from banned ultras group The Green Brigade on Saturday when they host Motherwell at Parkhead. With a resolution no closer between the club and the supporters’ arm, it is expected that The Green Brigade will carry out their plans for the upcoming league match. While their plans have so far not been made public, The Green Brigade recently wrote in relation to their suspension of tickets: “Should our own situation not be satisfactorily resolved by Celtic vs Motherwell, 25/11/23, we will organise a day of action at this match. We will liaise with all interested Celtic fans, fan groups and CSCs in the lead up to this date.”

Kettlewell slams treatment of managers

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell feels it is a “disgrace” that football managers get so little time in the job. So far four top-flight gaffers have been sacked this season – Lee Johnson (Hibs), Michael Beale (Rangers), Steven MacLean (St Johnstone) and Malky Mackay (Ross County) – while Steven Naismith at Hearts and Kettlewell himself have come under pressure. "I'm not trying to defend myself from anything, but the fact I'm now the fourth longest serving manager in this division and I've only been in the post since February is a disgrace," Kettlewell said. "I don't think that's right, I don't think that's conducive to any kind of development whatsoever. If you have a plan or structure in place at a football club, you want to develop young talent and you want to try and build a way moving forward you're never going to do it in a short space of time."

Livi’s free trip to Turkey