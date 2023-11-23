Scotland star on Juventus transfer radar with £20m valuation set to provide SPFL club with major windfall
Lewis Ferguson could could be set for a huge move to Juventus amid reports that the Scotland midfielder is being tracked by the Italian giants.
The 24-year-old has been a star performer from Bologna since making the move to Serie A from Aberdeen 18 months ago, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances and even captaining the side on occasions.
Bologna sit eighth in the league and are targeting a push towards the European places, with Ferguson’s contribution catching the attention of the country’s biggest clubs.
Italian outlet Gazette dello Sport reports that Ferguson is being closely monitored by Juventus ahead of the January transfer window, while AC Milan have also been linked with the former Hamilton youngster in the past.
Bologna currently value Ferguson at €20m and Aberdeen will be keeping a close eye on developments due to the sizeable sell-on clause inserted into the deal when they sold him last summer for a reported fee of around £3m.
The Italian side have developed a knack for picking up young Scottish talent and selling them on for big profit, having sold Scotland team-mate Aaron Hickey to Brentford last summer for £14m, potentially rising to £18m with add-ons, earning Hearts a significant sell-on fee.
Ferguson is a regular in the Scotland squad but has yet to win a starting place in Steve Clarke’s midfield, making just three substitute appearances during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with his only start in 2023 coming in the 4-1 friendly defeat to France in Lille.
