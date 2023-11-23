The 24-year-old midfielder is being ‘closely monitored’ by the Italian giants

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna during a Serie A match against Lazio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 3. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Lewis Ferguson could could be set for a huge move to Juventus amid reports that the Scotland midfielder is being tracked by the Italian giants.

The 24-year-old has been a star performer from Bologna since making the move to Serie A from Aberdeen 18 months ago, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances and even captaining the side on occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bologna sit eighth in the league and are targeting a push towards the European places, with Ferguson’s contribution catching the attention of the country’s biggest clubs.

Italian outlet Gazette dello Sport reports that Ferguson is being closely monitored by Juventus ahead of the January transfer window, while AC Milan have also been linked with the former Hamilton youngster in the past.

Bologna currently value Ferguson at €20m and Aberdeen will be keeping a close eye on developments due to the sizeable sell-on clause inserted into the deal when they sold him last summer for a reported fee of around £3m.

The Italian side have developed a knack for picking up young Scottish talent and selling them on for big profit, having sold Scotland team-mate Aaron Hickey to Brentford last summer for £14m, potentially rising to £18m with add-ons, earning Hearts a significant sell-on fee.