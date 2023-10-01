Rangers sack Michael Beale - what club had to say, caretaker appointed, John Bennett reveals search under way

Michael Beale has been sacked as manager of Rangers.

The 43-year-old Englishman leaves Ibrox less than a year into his tenure following a poor start to the current season. Rangers trail Premiership title rivals Celtic by seven points just seven games into the league campaign, losing three matches already. Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Aberdeen was the final straw for the club’s board, who have decided that Beale – who was appointed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor from QPR in late November 2022 – is not able to turn the situation around.

Beale was backed significantly during the summer transfer window and brought in nine new players to the club, but only goalkeeper Jack Butland has been a success. The Rangers supporters have shown their discontent at recent performances, with a 1-0 win over Motherwell last month greeted by boos. Losing to the Dons made the situation irretrievable and the Ibrox hierarchy have decided to act swiftly.

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis, who has been sidelined for months due to a knee injury, has been put in temporary charge, with Rangers taking on Aris in Cyprus on Thursday in the Europa League before facing St Mirren in the league on Sunday. As well as terminating Beale’s contracts, his whole back-room staff have also been shown the door.

A statement released by Rangers just after 8.30pm on Sunday read: “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect. Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.

“The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team. The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.”

In the same statement, chairman John Bennett said: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November. It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.