'Still a proper Rangers team' - Barry Robson hails Aberdeen achievement after first Ibrox win in four years

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson sought to remain level-headed over a first win for his club at Ibrox in four years but chose to point out the 3-1 success had come against rivals that were “still a proper Rangers team”.
Andrew Smith
By Andrew Smith
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 18:38 BST
 Comment
Aberdeen's Jack Mckenzie celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)Aberdeen's Jack Mckenzie celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Jack Mckenzie celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Michael Beale’s men looked far removed from that description as they slumped to a third league defeat inside only seven games. The loss dropping Rangers seven points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and placing Beale’s job under renewed threat.

Robson’s interest, though, was in deriving satisfaction from his side’s approach and application on the day. Their hosts trapped by proving blunt against opponents who they set out to contain, before capitalising on chaotic defending to earn a late first half lead before netting either side of Rangers threatening a comeback with a strike in the closing quarter.

“That’s a brilliant performance for them,” Robson said of a third straight victory for his team, after a league and League Cup double over Ross County. “That’s what we are in it for. I’m pleased for the boys, the staff, and all the work they put in. The amount we have been away recently we have hardly been at home. We’ve been up in Dingwall in hotels [for Wednesday’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final] and now down here.

“But you can see the spirit of the players. That should never be underestimated. I think you saw the structure and the speed we play at which is good because that is still a proper Rangers team. That’s still a Rangers team that’s not easy to contend with.”

Aberdeen’s appetite was exemplified by a warrior-like showing from captain Graeme Shinnie, who drove his team on with ceaseless energy levels. “He was outstanding. That’s why he’s the captain. When I came in as interim manager [in February] the first thing I did was make him captain and we tried to get him in the summer [on a permanent deal from Wigan] and the board were great backing me to get him back in the building as the captain. That’s going on Wednesday night as well up there and the games before that. He’s done great, terrific. He’s my leader and he leads by example on the pitch.”

 Comment

