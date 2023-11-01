Green Brigade say Celtic board have 'shamed' club as ultras group hit back over ticket ban

Celtic supporters' group, The Green Bridge, claim the board have "shamed the club" over the decision to ban their members from matches.

Celtic fan group The Green Brigade have been banned from home and away matches. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A leaked email sent to supporters in the standing section showed that Celtic have suspended season tickets for those who have registered with the ticket office as being part of the ‘ultras’ group.

The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at last week’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wary of further UEFA disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict.

In the letter, Celtic pointed to “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.

Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Fir Park, “illegally gained access” ahead of the Lazio match and “unauthorised banners” plus behaviour towards stewards.

However, the Green Brigade have released a statement of their own, hitting back at the Celtic board and insisting the ban is unjustified.

It read: "In recent weeks, Celtic supporters have proudly stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people, while the PLC board adopt a position closer to the far-right British Government, with similar attempts to censor and sanction Palestinian solidarity. As the death toll in Gaza nears 10,000 including almost 4,000 children - the PLC board have shamed Celtic Football Club with their conduct.

"It is undeniable that the sanctions imposed against those affiliated with the Green Brigade are a result of the group's unapologetic solidarity with Palestine. The sanctions applied, most notably collective bans, are evidently unfair; bereft of policy, process and communication with individuals wrongfully being punished before receiving any allegation, any evidence nor any right of defence.

"While we expect any fair-minded person will see through the flimsy litany of allegations (shamefully attempting to use fan media and national press to do bidding on their behalf) there are some which we would like to address.

"As an ultras group known for boisterous support and creativity, we occasionally breach the assorted regulations which are in place to sterilise football stadiums. Whether it be an anti-fascist banner against Lazio or Palestine flags against Atletico Madrid, we have no regrets in by-passing stadium security checks to produce displays which are clearly welcomed by the Celtic support as well as audiences from much further afield. We categorically deny sinister and defamatory allegations of 'breaking in' and 'intimidating, threatening and abusive behaviour towards staff'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is laughable that 'unsafe behaviour' is being alleged of the Green Brigade at Saturday's match at Hibernian, given Celtic officials were complicit in the widely-criticised security operation on the approach to the stadium which compromised the safety of our supporters.

"While fans remain unjustifiably banned, with hundreds hugely out of pocket for the upcoming trip to Madrid and while the PLC board is shamefully positioned on the wrong side of history, we encourage all concerned to voice your displeasure to those within the club who are responsible for these decisions and sanctions.