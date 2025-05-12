Could Steven Gerrard return to Ibrox this summer? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Next Rangers manager: Ex-Chelsea, Dortmund bosses and former Ibrox trio amongst favourites for Gers job

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 07:45 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 17:04 BST

Rangers will look to appoint a new permanent manager this summer.

Rangers finally secured back-to-back Ibrox wins with victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United this week as interim boss Barry Ferguson’s time as boss draws to a close.

As Rangers approach the final week of the campaign, attention is now turning to the summer. With an impending takeover on the horizon and a new permanent head coach required, the Gers faithful will be hoping for a quick resolution to both in a bid to mount a serious challenge to rivals Celtic in the coming season.

But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager.*

*All odds are offered by Betfair.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers has held talks with Norwich City in the last few days, as per reports, but remains an outside bet for the top job at Ibrox.

1. Gary O'Neil - 25/1

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers has held talks with Norwich City in the last few days, as per reports, but remains an outside bet for the top job at Ibrox. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Knocked out by Sunderland in the most dramatic fashion in the EFL Championship playoffs earlier this week, the ex-Chelsea icon has entered the betting in the last few days.

2. Frank Lampard - 20/1

Knocked out by Sunderland in the most dramatic fashion in the EFL Championship playoffs earlier this week, the ex-Chelsea icon has entered the betting in the last few days. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The interim boss finally got his first Ibrox win with a 4-0 victory over Aberdeen last weekend, and followed it up with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United in midweek, despite that, he is now a big outsider to get the job permanently.

3. Barry Ferguson - 20/1

The interim boss finally got his first Ibrox win with a 4-0 victory over Aberdeen last weekend, and followed it up with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United in midweek, despite that, he is now a big outsider to get the job permanently. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The German manager was most recently the manager of RB Leipzig after a stint at Borussia Dortmund. His link with the 49ers evident, he was favourite last week, but Rose's odds have dipped in the last few days.

4. Marco Rose - 12/1

The German manager was most recently the manager of RB Leipzig after a stint at Borussia Dortmund. His link with the 49ers evident, he was favourite last week, but Rose's odds have dipped in the last few days. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

