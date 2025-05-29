Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan 5-0 to win the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned the champions of Europe last night after destroying Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

Taking place at Bayern Munich’s 75,000 seater home stadium, the two European heavyweights went head to head for the right to be crowned as champions, but it was Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain who dominated the clash as they recorded the biggest win in the competition since Real Madrid's 7-3 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final.

But how many times have finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan won the UEFA Champions League previously? And who is the most successful club in UEFA Champions League history?

How many times have Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League?

Prior to last night’s thrashing of Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 side had never won the competition, with their previous Champions League final appearance coming in the 2019/20 season when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. However, last night’s victory now puts them level with the likes of Manchester City on one UEFA Champions League victory.

How many times have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

The Italian giants have won the trophy three times in their history, and are the second most successful Serie A team in the history of the competition behind rivals AC Milan, who have won the trophy seven times in their history. Their last win came in the 2009/10 season, when Inter defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. Goals in each half from Diego Milito sealed the win. Their previous victories came in 1964 and 1965.

They have now lost three times in the final of the competition though, losing to Celtic in 1967, Ajax in 1972 and, more recently, losing 1-0 to Manchester City in 2022 alongside last night’s defeat.

Who has won the most Champions League titles in history?

Previously known as the European Cup, the competition was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in 1992. One of the world’s most successful football clubs of all time, Real Madrid are the current holders of the competition, and the most successful Champions League club in the history of the competition, having won an astonishing 15 UEFA Champions League titles.