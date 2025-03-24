Newly-appointed England boss Thomas Tuchel has stated his ambition is to make ensure his Three Lions side are “the team to beat” when they arrive at next summer’s World Cup - and with the wealth of talent available to him, there’s no reason he can’t.

Beaten finalists in the last two European Championship finals, the German head coach is hoping to end England’s 60-year wait to win a major tournament in North America next year, and started his reign positively with a 2-0 win over Albania on Friday night.

Tuchel has world class talent to choose from throughout the squad and, with such ability often comes a huge salary too. But which English footballers have the highest reported salary in 2025?

Here are the 15 highest paid England international footballers, according to figures collated by Capology.

1 . Morgan Gibbs-White - £80,000 per week The Nottingham Forest playmaker only has two senior international caps, but is still one of the highest paid players in the current squad with a reported weekly wage of £80,000. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Walker - £89,000 per week The experienced full-back left the EPL in January to sign for AC Milan. He earns a reported £89,000 per week salary in the Serie A. | Bradley Collyer Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Solanke - £90,000 per week A fairly recent addition to the Three Lions squad, Solanke earned a reported £90,000 per week when he moved to Tottenham Hotspur in a megabucks transfer last summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales