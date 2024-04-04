Who is the richest former footballer on the planet in 2024?Who is the richest former footballer on the planet in 2024?
Who is the richest former footballer on the planet in 2024?

World's Richest Footballers 2024: Here are the top 10 football legends with the highest net worth - including David Beckham

Here are the 10 wealthiest former footballers on the planet - including three former Manchester United greats and two Arsenal legends.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 12:59 BST

There’s no doubting that the English Premier League and football finance has rocketed since the turn of the century, making some players the richest athletes on earth.

While many of the great footballers of the 1970s and 1980s are still viewed as the best ever, some of them are not the world’s richest due to the financial clout clubs can now offer in the modern day.

Like every athlete though, there comes a time when the boots must be hung up and a new career path taken - but how many of the footballing greats have managed to extend their wealth in retirement?

Here are the 10 richest former footballers in 2024 - according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Of course it is Becks/Golden Balls. The former England man has a reported net worth of $450 million.

1. David Beckham - $450 million

Of course it is Becks/Golden Balls. The former England man has a reported net worth of $450 million. Photo: Claudio Villa

Photo Sales
Sweden's greatest ever footballer and a real enigma. Ridiculously talented, the former AC Milan man has a reported net worth of $190 million.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

Sweden's greatest ever footballer and a real enigma. Ridiculously talented, the former AC Milan man has a reported net worth of $190 million. Photo: Linnea Rheborg

Photo Sales
The all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United completes our top three with a reported net worth of $170 million.

3. Wayne Rooney - $170 million

The all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United completes our top three with a reported net worth of $170 million. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A generational talent and a joy to watch. R9 is one of the best players to ever grace the football pitch and he has a reported net worth of $160 million to prove it.

4. Ronaldo - $160 million

A generational talent and a joy to watch. R9 is one of the best players to ever grace the football pitch and he has a reported net worth of $160 million to prove it.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David BeckhamWealthFootballWayne RooneyManchester UnitedArsenalSunday Times Rich List