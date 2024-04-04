There’s no doubting that the English Premier League and football finance has rocketed since the turn of the century, making some players the richest athletes on earth.

While many of the great footballers of the 1970s and 1980s are still viewed as the best ever, some of them are not the world’s richest due to the financial clout clubs can now offer in the modern day.

Like every athlete though, there comes a time when the boots must be hung up and a new career path taken - but how many of the footballing greats have managed to extend their wealth in retirement?

Here are the 10 richest former footballers in 2024 - according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . David Beckham - $450 million Of course it is Becks/Golden Balls. The former England man has a reported net worth of $450 million.

2 . Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million Sweden's greatest ever footballer and a real enigma. Ridiculously talented, the former AC Milan man has a reported net worth of $190 million.

3 . Wayne Rooney - $170 million The all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United completes our top three with a reported net worth of $170 million.