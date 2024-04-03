How much is David Beckham worth? Cr. Getty Images.

David Beckham is one of football's most famous and successful players of all time having been a key figure with footballing giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan.

An England centurion, the right boot of the former Red Devils favourite was one of the most lethal in the game during his professional career and his marriage to pop star Victoria Beckham (nee Adams) of the Spice Girls during the late 90s saw him become one of the most well known celebrities in the world.

His talent, good looks and world famous partner helped him become one of the richest athletes in the world. Here is how he made his fortune.

What does David Beckham own? What businesses does David Beckham own?

Most notably, England's former number 7 is the president and co-owner of Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami CF, who can count Lionel Messi as part of their team. He is also the co-owner of English League Two side Salford City.

A decade ago, Beckham also launched his own company named DB Ventures, which is in charge of the bulk of his post-football career. DB Ventures includes his deals with Adidas and the Tudor watch brand. The 48-year-old also has his own whiskey brand named Haig Club.

According to reports, he also earned nearly $100 million in licensing deals following his popular Netflix documentary last year, while a controversial endorsement of the Qatar World Cup reportedly saw his company double its revenues last year.

What has David Beckham won?

'Becks' was part of one several successful outfits having starred for Manchester United and Real Madrid during his career.

His time at Old Trafford was by far the most successful period of his playing career. At Manchester United, he won six English Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Community Shields, the Intercontinental Cup and - of course - the UEFA Champions League in 1999 during the remarkable treble winning season of 1998/1999.

His spell in La Liga with Real Madrid saw him lift one league title and the Supercopa, while he also lifted a league title with Paris Saint Germain during his successful loan spell in France.

Towards the end of his career, he also found success in America's MLS and won the following honours: MLS Cup: 2011, 2012, Western Conference (regular season): 2009, 2010, 2011, Western Conference (playoffs): 2009, 2011, 2012, Supporters' Shield: 2010, 2011.

He was capped by England 115 times but only ever won the Tournoi de France tournament in 1997 having never got past the quarter final stage of a major tournament with the Three Lions.

His individuals honours are lengthy and are as follows: FIFA World Player of the Year – Silver Award: 1999, 2001, BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 2001, UEFA Club Footballer of the Year: 1998–99, UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year: 1998–99, PFA Team of the Year (x5), UEFA President's Award: 2018, Premier League Hall of Fame: 2021 and English Football Hall of Fame: 2008.

He was also the first Englishman to win league titles in four countries, the first England player to score at three FIFA World Cups and the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games.

How much is David Beckham worth? David Beckham net worth

The Manchester United legend has a reported net worth of net worth of $450 million (equal to £357,723,000.00 in GBP) according to CelebrityNetWorth, while Forbes also placed him at the same valuation in 2022.