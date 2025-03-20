With a number of Europe’s top ranked teams now including players from the Scotland national team, perhaps it is no surprise that Steve Clarke’s side possess some of the highest paid footballers on the continent.
Disposing of Spain, Croatia and Poland in the last few years, Scotland’s players have shown they are capable of beating anyone on their day. However, with footballing ability often comes a big salary too. But which Scottish footballers have the highest reported salary in 2025?
Here are the 15 highest paid Scotland international footballers, according to figures collated by Capology.
1. Ryan Porteous - £5,000 per week
The on loan Preston North End defender is one of the lowest paid Scotland internationals, with a reported weekly wage of £5,000. | CameraSport - Stephen White Photo: CameronSport - Stephen White
2. Tommy Conway - £10,000 per week
Signed by Middlesbrough for £5million in the summer, Conway has a reported weekly wage of £10,000. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Lewis Ferguson - £20,498 per week
Despite being captain of one of Serie A's leading teams, Ferguson is one of the lowest earning players on the list with a reported weekly wage of £20,498. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Angus Gunn - £25,000 per week
Like his Norwich City teammate Kenny McLean, the Scotland goalkeeper earns a reported £25,000 weekly. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images