With world renowned athletes in tennis, football, rugby and now even the NFL, Scotland are able to boast several top sporting talents the world over.

From Sir Alex Ferguson’s dynasty at Manchester United to Sir Andy Murray’s remarkable grand slam wins, Scottish sport stars have produced at the some of the highest levels for a number of decades.

So perhaps it is no surprise that some of the world’s richest current, and former, athletes hail from these lands. After all, athletic ability often comes a big pay pocket too, and a number of Scottish athletes find themselves very much in that list.

But who are the richest Scottish sportspeople on the planet? Here are the 12 richest Scottish sports stars on the planet, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Jamie Murray - $6million Older brother of Sir Andy, the seven-time major doubles champion has a net worth $6million.

2 . Graham Gano - $6million The Scottish–American professional football placekicker for the New York Giants and has a reported net worth of $6million. He is currently paid £4.3million a year in the Big Apple.

3 . Ally McCoist - $10million The Rangers and Scotland legend is now one of the country's leading sports pundits. He has a reported net worth of $10million.