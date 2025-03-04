Here are Scotland's Top 12 richest sportspeople, from 12 to 1. Cr: Getty Images.Here are Scotland's Top 12 richest sportspeople, from 12 to 1. Cr: Getty Images.
Who is Scotland's richest athlete 2025? The top 12 richest Scottish sports stars of all time - including Andy Murray net worth and £4.3m NFL star

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Here are the 12 Scottish athletes with the highest reported net worth in 2025. Including Sir Andy Murray.

With world renowned athletes in tennis, football, rugby and now even the NFL, Scotland are able to boast several top sporting talents the world over.

From Sir Alex Ferguson’s dynasty at Manchester United to Sir Andy Murray’s remarkable grand slam wins, Scottish sport stars have produced at the some of the highest levels for a number of decades.

So perhaps it is no surprise that some of the world’s richest current, and former, athletes hail from these lands. After all, athletic ability often comes a big pay pocket too, and a number of Scottish athletes find themselves very much in that list.

But who are the richest Scottish sportspeople on the planet? Here are the 12 richest Scottish sports stars on the planet, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Older brother of Sir Andy, the seven-time major doubles champion has a net worth $6million.

1. Jamie Murray - $6million

Older brother of Sir Andy, the seven-time major doubles champion has a net worth $6million. | Charlie Crowhurst:Getty Images photographers Photo: Charlie Crowhurst:Getty Images photographers

The Scottish–American professional football placekicker for the New York Giants and has a reported net worth of $6million. He is currently paid £4.3million a year in the Big Apple.

2. Graham Gano - $6million

The Scottish–American professional football placekicker for the New York Giants and has a reported net worth of $6million. He is currently paid £4.3million a year in the Big Apple. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Rangers and Scotland legend is now one of the country's leading sports pundits. He has a reported net worth of $10million.

3. Ally McCoist - $10million

The Rangers and Scotland legend is now one of the country's leading sports pundits. He has a reported net worth of $10million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Largs born golfer was one of the leading players on the European Tour from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s, with 21 Tour wins and has a reported net worth of $10million according to CelebrityNetWorth.

4. Sam Torrance - $10million

The Largs born golfer was one of the leading players on the European Tour from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s, with 21 Tour wins and has a reported net worth of $10million according to CelebrityNetWorth. | PA Photo: PA

