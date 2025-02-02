Roma strike late as Napoli fail to take advantage of Inter slip

Napoli suffered late heartache in Serie A as Scotland internationalist Scott McTominay and his teammates suffered a blow in their quest to win the Italian title.

Antonio Conte’s side appeared on course to dig out an impressive win away at Roma, having led for the majority of the match. However, the hosts struck two minutes into stoppage time to earn a draw in an engrossing encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli’s only goal of the match came on 29 minutes when full-back Leonardo Spinazzola ran on to a Juan Jesus pass to clip the ball over Roma keeper Mile Svilar and into the net. Roma pressed for a leveller until the death and it arrived on 92 minutes when their own left-back Angelino sweetly volleyed home an Alexis Saelemaekers cross from inside the penalty box to rescue a point for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

McTominay played the full match for Napoli and put in an industrious performance, coming close to scoring in the first half. A lot of his work was of a defensive nature as Gli Azzurri tried to protect their lead.

McTominay’s fellow Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour remained on the bench and has only played four minutes of senior football this year for Napoli.

This will feel like an opportunity missed for Napoli after two of their nearest rivals for the Scudetto dropped points over the weekend. On Saturday third-placed Atalanta drew 1-1 with Torino at home - Scotland striker Che Adams started for the visitors - while Internazionale drew 1-1 with their city rivals AC Milan, requiring a late goal of their own to get a draw at the San Siro.

Napoli remain top of Serie A on 54 points, with Inter three points behind with a game in hand and a superior goal difference. Atalanta are next on 47 points. Inter play their outstanding match on Wednesday away at Fiorentina, before next weekend’s key fixtures at the top are Napoli hosting Udinese (Sunday, 5pm), Inter v Fiorentina again (Monday, 7.45pm) and Verona v Atalanta (Saturday, 2pm).