Scott McTominay true transfer value claim made as Manchester United accused of 'monster mistake'

Scotland midfielder thriving in Serie A after Old Trafford exit

Manchester United have been accused of making a "monster mistake" over the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli last summer which ended his 22-year association with the club.

The Scotland midfielder has proved a roaring succes in Serie A, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances to establish himself as a firm fan favourite at the Naples outfit.

Much has been made of United's decision to cash in on the 28-year-old academy graduate in a £25million transfer which appeared to be motivated by Financial Fair Play (FFP) considerations.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is thriving at Napoli following his Manchester United exit last summer. | Getty Images

While McTominay is thriving in Italy, with Napoli firmly in title contention, currently second in the table three points behind leaders Inter Milan, United have struggled without him, languishing down in 13th place in the Premier League having replaced the sacked Erik Ten Hag with Ruben Amorim.

Former Chelsea and Scotland forward Pat Nevin reckons Old Trafford bosses made a serious misjudgement in allowing their homegrown star to depart, insisting McTominay is worth double what Napoli paid for him.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Nevin said: "I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United. It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what?

"After what he'd been doing for Scotland after that period he'd had in the team for Manchester United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he's good at in his best position.

"I know West Ham wanted him, but I'd have taken him at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Absolutely. I mean, he really has that much quality. But apart from anything else from United, he was showing the spirit every single time we walked on that pitch that that club needs, that that club doesn't have to be anywhere near the level they want.

"You’ve got Casemiro and Christian Eirksen, fabulous players in their time, but their time's coming up and you're getting rid of McTominay? That's just finance. That's nothing else.