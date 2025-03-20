Steve Clarke has named his Scotland starting XI for tonight’s Nations League game against Greece.

Scotland head boss Steve Clarke has named his starting XI for tonight’s game against Greece at the Karaiskakis Stadium (kick off: 7.45pm) as his side look to take a first leg advantage in the Nations League playoffs.

The Tartan Army go into the game on the back of a three game unbeaten run, following their late victories against Croatia and Poland in November, securing a relegation playoff with Greece that will decide if they remain in League A of the competition.

Their opponents Greece are in a good run of form themselves, however, winning all bar one of their Nations League games, including a memorable 2-1 win over England at Wembley. Agonisingly, Greece only lost out on automatic promotion to League A on goal difference to England, and will be desperate to leapfrog Scotland in the divisions.

The squad will be without the suspended Ryan Christie, who is forced to miss the game after hitting the yellow card limit in the team’s 2-1 win against Poland in Warsaw. He will serve a one match suspension, so will be able feature return in Sunday’s second-leg at Hampden Park.

Forward Ben Doak will also be forced to miss the game after struggling to return from a thigh injury in time, while MLS-based duo Ryan Gauld, Lewis Morgan and long-term absentee Aaron Hickey are also ruled out through injury. Everton right-back Nathan Patterson and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland have not been included in the squad. Jack Hendry and Kieran Tierney return to the squad for the first time since Euro 2024.

In total, Scotland boss Clarke has made just the two changes from the side that secured a last minute victory over in Poland in November, with Lewis Ferguson replacing the injured Doak, while Che Adams comes in for Lydon Dykes.