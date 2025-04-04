Scotland take on Germany at Tannadice in the Nations League this week.

Scotland return to competitive action this week as they welcome European Championship runners-up Germany to Tannadice in the Women’s Nations League.

Bottom of League A1 after losing their opening two group games against Austria and Netherlands in February, interim boss Michael McArdle will hope to secure his first points as national team coach and spring a shock in Dundee against a strong German team.

Placed in temporary charge of the team after Pedro Martinez Losa was sacked following the failure to qualify for a second successive major tournament, McArdle says the clash with Christian Wück’s side will give Scotland ‘a benchmark’ with an aim of ‘consistently qualifying’ for major tournament in the years to come.

Scotland will almost certainly be confirmed to be one of the hosts of the 2035 Women’s World Cup as part of a joint-UK bid soon, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealing it is the “one valid bid” for those finals, and the interim boss admitted he’s excited about the news, saying: “It's up to us to qualify for the tournament as well, if it's not automatic, but it's an inspiration to us all, myself, the full pathway, the players in the dressing room just now.

“It's a massive inspiration that we could be hosting but also get ourselves to a World Cup now as well. We've seen how massive the hosting of Euros in England was to the English game's development overnight and it's certainly something that would have a massive impact across the game."

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Germany at Tannadice:

Scotland Women interim boss Michael McArdle. | SNS Group

Scotland v Germany match details

The Nations League game between Scotland and Germany will take place on Friday 4 April at the Tannadice, the home of Dundee United, with kick-off scheduled for 7.35pm.

Scotland v Germany predicted line up

Lee Gibson, Rachel McLauchlan, Sophie Howard, Jenna Clark, Amy Muir, Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr, Kirsty Hanson, Lauren Davidson, Martha Thomas.

How to get tickets for Scotland v Germany

Want to head down to Tannadice and cheer the Scotland team on against Germany? Tickets are still available here, with kids tickets are free (under 16) with any paying adult. Members of the Scotland supporters club are also entitled to one free ticket per membership number.

What channel is Scotland v Finland on?

The match is being broadcast live on BBC Alba, with the Sportsscene programme and pre-game build up scheduled to start at 7.25pm, before the game is broadcast live at 7.35pm.