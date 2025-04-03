'Gamechanger' moment for Scottish football proclaimed as major tournament update released

UK set to host competition in ten years time

Hosting the women’s football World Cup would be a “gamechanger” for the game in Scotland after it emerged that the United Kingdom is almost certain to host the 2025 edition of the tournament.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month they would submit a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years’ time and FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed on Thursday morning that it is the “one valid bid” for those finals

The deadline for initial expressions of interest passed on Monday and although Spain’s federation president Rafael Louzan last week announced his country’s intention to bid alongside Portugal and Morocco, Infantino indicated the UK bid was the only one being considered.

The 2035 Women's World Cup is likely to come to Scotland. | SNS Group

“We received one bid for 2031 and one bid – one valid bid I should add – for 2035,” he said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade. The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations.”

The UK bid will now go unopposed to FIFA Congress in the second quarter of next year where it could be voted through by acclamation, as the Saudi Arabian bid for the 2034 men’s World Cup was last December. The UK bid will still be subject to the usual FIFA checks, such as an evaluation report.

Infantino confirmed the United States were the sole bidders for 2031, potentially alongside other nations from the CONCACAF confederation which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

“The path is there for the Women’s World Cup to be taking place in 2031 and 2035 with some great countries to boost even more the women’s football movement,” Infantino added.

Excite fans around the world

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell welcomed the news. “We look forward to working together to finalise our proposal and lay the foundations for a tournament that will excite football fans around the world and inspire girls and women across Scotland,” he said.

Scottish Women’s Football chief executive Aileen Campbell said: “The significance of this announcement to women and girls in Scotland cannot be understated. Visibility is everything in women’s sport, and the potential impact of hosting the world’s biggest women’s football event on the host nation’s grassroots game can be a game-changer.”

Hampden Park would be one of the host stadia. | SNS Group

Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the English Football Association, said: “We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035. Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special. The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year.”

