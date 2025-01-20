Scotland confirm interim head coach appointment following departure of Pedro Martinez Losa

The Scottish FA have confirmed who will take charge of women’s national side on an interim basis.

The Scottish FA have confirmed that Michael McArdle will take charge of the Scotland’s Women’s national team on an interim basis following the departure of Pedro Martinez Losa in December.

The ex-Ayr United assistant has been working as the SFA Head of Elite Women's Football in recent months, but will step up to the role of interim head coach for the Nations League games in February, while they continue the search for Martinez Losa’s permanent successor.

Following the failure to qualify for next year’s European Championships, the Spanish boss departed his job as national team head coach, and was appointed manager of Mexican side Tigres Femenil just one week later. SFA CEO Ian Maxwell has said the “recruitment process for a permanent head coach continues” as he admitted his delight at the appointment of McArdle as interim boss.

Moving into the role approximately two years, 44-year-old McArdle departed his job as head of coaching at St Mirren in order to take on the job of coaching the country’s under-19 and under-17 international youth squads, with a responsibly focused on ‘identifying and developing talent and creating pathways to the national team’, and Maxwell believes the appointment will be a positive to the Scotland Women’s senior setup.

“Michael brings extensive experience within coaching and performance environments and has excelled in his remit since joining the Association two years ago,” said Maxwell. “It's important that the women's national team get off to a strong start in the Nations League and we believe that bringing Michael in with the knowledge and expertise he has will allow us to move forward during a period of transition."