The Scottish international defender is closing in on a first-team return.

Scotland international defender Aaron Hickey is ‘on track’ to make his long awaited return to first team action and end his 17-month injury torment, says Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The 22-year-old former Hearts ace has been out of action for a total of 521 days due to injury, but has been cautiously stepping up his comeback from a serious hamstring problem by featuring for the Brentford under-21 side, alongside fellow injury victims Rico Henry and Gustavo Nunes.

A £17million signing from Bologna is the summer of 2022, Hickey first developed the hamstring problem during a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October 2023, and was originally expected to miss just a few months with the issue. He was dealt a major blow just weeks into his rehab though, which forced him out of the Scotland’s squad for last summer’s European Championships in Germany. He underwent further surgery to fully repair the tendon in his hamstring in August 2024.

However, having played his first senior minutes for the club’s B team in late February, Hickey is now officially on the comeback trail. He stepped up his recovery by playing 45 minutes in Brentford under-21’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Monday, where he almost scored after cutting inside from the right flank and curling a strike just over the bar.

“Hickey, Rico and Nunes all came through [the under-21’s game] well,” said Brentford head coach Frank earlier this week. “It was just too short for them to be involved in the Newcastle game," he said. “All three looked good and ticked the physical boxes. Rico is the one who is furthest ahead of the three - I think he is close to returning to the squad. It could be for Chelsea [on Sunday 6 April], but let’s see. Hickey is on track. He had some minor pain which limited his minutes; we’re being extra cautious. The squad looks quite positive."

Meanwhile, one of Hickey’s international teammates could be set for a blockbuster summer move, after reports in Italy linked Lewis Ferguson with a megabucks move to Napoli this summer. The report say Gli Azzurri head coach Antonio Conte could make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer, having identified the Bologna captain as a ‘leading candidate’ to replace Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa.

The Scottish midfielder has been a stand out performer at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara since his move from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022, and moved a step closer to bringing silverware to Bologna for the first time in 51 years after leading his side to an impressive 3-0 win over Empoli in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final earlier this week.