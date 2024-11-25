Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are close to achieving qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

Celtic’s impressive run in the Champions League continued with a dominant 3-1 win against Red Bull Leipzig a fortnight ago, and now Brendan Rodgers’ side can go one step close to the last 16 of the competition with a win against Club Brugge this Wednesday.

Beginning the campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava, the champions were blown away 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund by responded with a resolute 0-0 draw against Atalanta before a famous night at Celtic Park saw them overcome Leipzig a few weeks later. Now on seven points, the next round is in touching distance for the first time in over a decade.

With just home game to come this Wednesday against Club Brugge, Celtic are in their strongest position for many years in Europe’s elite competition, with the potential of qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2012/13 a real possibility.

But can they secure their place in the knockouts this week?

Alistair Johnston celebrates Reo Hatate scoring to make it 3-1 against Leipzig earlier this month. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic Champions League fixtures

Celtic have four fixtures remaining in the League Phase of the Champions League, and they are as follows:

Nov 27: Club Brugge (H) - 8pm

Dec 10: Dinamo Zagreb (A) - 5.45pm

Jan 22: Young Boys (H) - 8pm

Jan 29: Aston Villa (A) - 8pm

Can Celtic qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League vs Club Brugge?

No, the Scottish champions can not confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday against Club Brugge - at least not mathematically. A win over Club Brugge would be massive in achieving that aim though, even if it can’t officially confirm it.

Where do Celtic need to finish in the Champions League in order to qualify for the last 16?

The top eight sides in the Champions League table will automatically qualify for the round of 16. However, the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off in order to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Celtic are currently in 15th place.

Clubs that end their League Phase campaign in 25th place or lower will be eliminated. They will also not drop into to the UEFA Europa League.

The teams walk out onto the park during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Celtic and Leipzig at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

What would a Celtic win vs Club Brugge mean for their Champions League qualification to the last 16?

A win against Club Brugge would mean the Hoops finished the league phase on at a minimum of 10 points. This should guarantee them at least a play-off spot. While the exact figure needed to finish in the top eight and qualify automatically is not yet able to be fully confirmed, it looks like 16 points would almost certainly be enough to finish in the top eight, guaranteeing a last 16 spot. A total of 15 points may also be enough to sneak into eighth place.

Celtic’s dream Champions League results - which results are most important for Celtic this week?

First and foremost, the most important result for Celtic would be another win vs Club Brugge. Should they pick up all three points, it would put Rodgers’ side onto 10 points after five games and could lift them into the top eight qualifying spaces depending on the results of other games. They’ll also go four points clear of Club Brugge, who are currently just one point behind on six points from the first four games.

Should Celtic beat Club Brugge, then all of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Benfica, Milan and Feyenoord will head into the final three games behind Celtic in the table, with each of them on six points apiece. Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City, Juventus, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and LOSC are all level with Celtic on seven points.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Atalanta are all on nine points and can be leapfrogged by Celtic depending on their results. Inter Milan, Brest, Monaco and Sporting Lisbon are all three points ahead of Celtic on 10 points.

A win for Celtic, combined with the following results, would put them into a top eight position and into the automatic qualification spots:

- Brest beat Barcelona

- Young Boys draw or win vs Atalanta

- Feyenoord draw or win vs Manchester City

- Sporting draw or win vs Arsenal

- RB Salzburg draw or win vs Bayern Leverkusen

- Bologna draw or win vs LOSC

- Dinamo Zagreb beat Dortmund (but by less than two goals)