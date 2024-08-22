There are now just eight days left for clubs in Scotland and England to complete their transfers, with a number of sides scrambling to add to their squad. A number of Scotland internationals could still be part of the last-minute madness and could leave their current clubs for pastures new.
Four of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad members have already completed summer transfers, with Che Adams and Scott McKenna making moves to the continent with Torino and Las Palmas respectively, Tommy Conway had mas a £5million move to Middlesbrough, while Liam Kelly finalised a transfer to boyhood club Rangers just weeks after the tournament ended.
But which other Scotland internationals could be set for big transfers before the window slams shut until January? Here are the 11 Scottish stars tipped for moves ahead of the August 30 deadline.
1. Liam Cooper - Leeds United
What is going on with the 32-year-old defender? Still listed as a Leeds United player despite his contract coming to an end in the summer, he has been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United. He is said to be mulling over a new one-year contract at Elland Road, though has a desire for first-team action. A curious case, and one that surely needs a resolution before the window shuts. | SNS Group
2. Max Johnston - Sturm Graz
The young Scottish right-back has been tipped for a return to the UK this summer. A reported target for Stoke City, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship, Sturm Graz sporting director Andres Schicker insists the Austrian club are determined to keep hold of the youngster. Schicker said Johnston is "not on the list" of players that they will allow to depart, but there is mounting interest. | SNS Group
3. Ben Doak - Liverpool
The teenager had his Euros dream snatched from him by injury, and thus will want to remain in Steve Clarke's plans by playing more regular first team football this season. It appears new Anfield boss Arne Slot is happy to allow Doak to depart on a loan deal before the end of the window, which would likely suit all parties. But where does he end up? | SNS Group
4. Ryan Jack - Free agent
The 32-year-old midfielder saw his Rangers contract expire in June and has since been spotted in the stands at a number of Scottish Premiership games. He has remained tight-lipped over his future, though he told 'The Warm Up' he had held discussions with 'some' clubs, including teams abroad. As it stands, nothing appears close, but Jack is too talented a player to remain without a club for too long. | SNS Group